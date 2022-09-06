Read full article on original website
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Grant applications open for Tompkins Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Applications are open for a Tompkins County grant program. The Tompkins Community Recovery Fund has over $6.5 million available to help those eligible recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, impacted small businesses, small educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities.
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
Two charged with harassment of TCAT driver
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.
Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
Union rejects contract offer from Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks continue between Cornell and the United Auto Workers union. The Ithaca Voice reports UAW rejected a contract offer on Friday. The agreement included wage increases and bonuses based on seniority. UAW represents several workers at Cornell. A previous contract offer earlier this summer also...
New York’s gas average falls below $4 a gallon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s average gas price is below four dollars a gallon. In Ithaca, prices continue to drop slowly. This morning the average price is $4.10, down four cents from yesterday and 11 cents from a week ago. Cortland County’s average is still the cheapest in the region at $3.37.
Cinemapolis: Changing of the guard
There’s a changing of the guard at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca!. Executive Director Brett Bossard tell us more about his big news and previews TIFF!
Homer Athletics Hall of Fame to induct six former student-athletes
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Six former student-athletes in the Homer Central School District are going into the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame. Alfred White from the Class of 1990, Kimberly Dieroff from the Class of 2016, Carrie Klotz from the Class of 1998, Bori Tozser from the Class of 2011, Paul Belodoff, a teacher in the district and football and basketball coach, and Luke Siwula from the Class of 2004.
