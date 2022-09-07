Melinda McAdams is with the Fireweed Dance Guild, which produces “Sitkans Can Dance” on alternate years when there is no performance of “The Nutcracker.” Sitkans Can Dance is returning this winter, after a pause in 2020. While many participants study with McAdams at the Sitka Studio of Dance, it’s not a requirement for SCD. McAdams is looking for soloists, duets, and small dance groups in all genres. There’s no fee to participate, however all dancers must be 12 years old and up. She’s also willing to support acts with costumes, rehearsal space, and performance feedback. “Sitkans Can Dance” will be staged on November 5, 2022. Reach McAdams at 966-2557 or email sitkastudioofdance@gmail.com, or find her online.

SITKA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO