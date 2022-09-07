Read full article on original website
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
California's leading lawmakers promise student loan forgiveness will not be taxed
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers vowed Friday that California would not tax the federal student debt relief offered to many borrowers, promising to take “immediate action” if the relief is not already exempt under state law. “Once the federal government finalizes details of the student debt...
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 13 days
The first group of eligible Alaskans will receive $3,200 payments from the state beginning in less than two weeks.
Data: Jobs continue to flow from pro-union states like Illinois to right-to-work states
(The Center Square) – Jobs continue to pour out of pro-union states like Illinois and into states with more free-market policies, a report based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Right-to-work (RTW) states have added 1.3 million jobs since 2020, while non-RTW states lost 1.1 million jobs, according...
Georgia's general fund revenues grew by 5.5% in last quarter despite gas tax holiday
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see increasing revenues, new numbers show. The state’s total general fund receipts in August exceeded $2.3 billion. That represents an increase of 8.5%, or $180.4 million, over last August when net tax collections topped $2.1 billion. For the first two months...
Washington earns middling ranking for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of its decreasing unemployment claims, coming in at No. 28 in the nation according to a new analysis from WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the...
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
California could offer $1,000 tax incentives for car-free life for low-income residents
(The Center Square) – California could soon offer a tax incentive to certain households that do not own cars under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consideration. Senate Bill 457, which passed the Legislature on the final day of session last week, would offer a $1,000 tax credit per household starting in January 2023 to certain low-income taxpayers who do not own a vehicle. The bill specifies that spouses jointly filing making $60,000 or less and individuals who make $40,000 or less would be qualified for the tax credit.
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
Washington small businesses poll better than average for hiring, layoffs
(The Center Square) – While Alignable’s September Hiring Report released Wednesday shows small and midsize businesses are increasingly unwilling to hire because they can’t afford to take on new costs, Washington state is doing better than the national average in terms of hiring freezes and staff layoffs.
Washingtonians react to Halloween end of Inslee's long emergency
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee's Thursday afternoon announcement that Washington state’s COVID-19 state of emergency would end by Oct. 31, more than two and a half years since his initial declaration, was being still digested by Washingtonians Friday. Republican lawmakers, the minority party in the state...
Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
(The Center Square) — Leaders in Louisiana's oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden's ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over. A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction...
New Red Hill plan projects earlier defueling date
(The Center Square) - The Hawaii Department of Health is reviewing an updated plan for defueling the fuel storage tanks at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that moves the completion date up by six months. The Department of Defense said in a June report the projected completion date was...
Workspace consolidation saves Arizona taxpayers millions of dollars
(The Center Square) – Arizona has eliminated workspaces made obsolete after the COVID-19 pandemic's shift to remote work, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. The state has eliminated one million square feet of state office space over the past eight years – the equivalent of more than 17 football fields.
Superintendent proposes tax-funded meals for all Washington school children
(The Center Square) — All children in Washington would receive free school meals under a plan proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. He will ask the Legislature to spend $86 million a year to provide breakfast and lunch to the 330,000 Washington students who don’t currently qualify for free meals.
