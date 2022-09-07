Read full article on original website
California's leading lawmakers promise student loan forgiveness will not be taxed
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers vowed Friday that California would not tax the federal student debt relief offered to many borrowers, promising to take “immediate action” if the relief is not already exempt under state law. “Once the federal government finalizes details of the student debt...
Data: Jobs continue to flow from pro-union states like Illinois to right-to-work states
(The Center Square) – Jobs continue to pour out of pro-union states like Illinois and into states with more free-market policies, a report based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Right-to-work (RTW) states have added 1.3 million jobs since 2020, while non-RTW states lost 1.1 million jobs, according...
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
Optometrists call on Newsom to sign bill to expand eye care
(The Center Square) – Health officials and optometrists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill on his desk that would allow qualified optometrists to perform certain advanced procedures, a measure supporters say will improve access to eye care for all Californians. Assembly Bill 2236, sponsored by...
Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use
(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
North Carolina Treasurer touts healthcare reform with 'Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act'
(The Center Square) — Republican Treasurer Dale Folwell traveled to Asheville to hear emotional stories of North Carolinians dealing with the cost of health care and medical debt. "When you see what is happening to health care in western North Carolina, it’s obviously something worth getting mad about," Folwell...
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
Louisiana petroleum industry leaders hail court win, but say fight over lease ban is not over
(The Center Square) — Leaders in Louisiana's oil and gas industry are praising a recent court ruling that halts President Biden's ban on lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, but they warn the legal battle is likely not over. A federal judge last month issued a permanent injunction...
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
Illinois restaurants still face staffing shortages: 'Still a very difficult time'
(The Center Square) – Restaurants across the nation are understaffed with no signs of relief, and Illinois is no exception. Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia says that, although restaurants are doing what they can to keep their head above water, they are still going through the thick of it.
Washington earns middling ranking for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of its decreasing unemployment claims, coming in at No. 28 in the nation according to a new analysis from WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the...
Washingtonians react to Halloween end of Inslee's long emergency
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee's Thursday afternoon announcement that Washington state’s COVID-19 state of emergency would end by Oct. 31, more than two and a half years since his initial declaration, was being still digested by Washingtonians Friday. Republican lawmakers, the minority party in the state...
Washington small businesses poll better than average for hiring, layoffs
(The Center Square) – While Alignable’s September Hiring Report released Wednesday shows small and midsize businesses are increasingly unwilling to hire because they can’t afford to take on new costs, Washington state is doing better than the national average in terms of hiring freezes and staff layoffs.
Georgia's general fund revenues grew by 5.5% in last quarter despite gas tax holiday
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see increasing revenues, new numbers show. The state’s total general fund receipts in August exceeded $2.3 billion. That represents an increase of 8.5%, or $180.4 million, over last August when net tax collections topped $2.1 billion. For the first two months...
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
Newsom signs bill creating council to set standards for fast food industry
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed landmark legislation Monday that will create a state council to set regulations for the fast food industry, a measure supporters say will give industry workers a voice in determining workplace standards. Newsom’s signature on Assembly Bill 257 allows the creation of...
Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom
(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
California power grid operator says 'miscommunication' caused unnecessary blackouts
(The Center Square) – California’s power grid operator blamed miscommunication with utility operators for some residents experiencing "unnecessary" rolling blackouts amid Tuesday night’s heat. Officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) confirmed Wednesday that despite reaching record-level power demand, operators did not need to order rolling...
North Carolina EV plan would use $109M in federal funds to build statewide network of charging units
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have submitted a plan to spend an expected $109 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways, though some believe the effort is better left to the private sector. The North...
