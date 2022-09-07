ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker says residents want property, not income tax relief

(The Center Square) - North Dakota Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, said residents want property tax relief and are not as concerned about income tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum presented his tax relief plan to the Taxation Committee on Thursday. The plan would do away with income taxes for people making $54,725 or less and married couples making $95,000 or less. For those whose income exceeds that, they would pay a flat tax of 1.5% instead of the current rate of 2.04% to 2.9%, according to the governor.
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use

(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Florida ranks first in education freedom

(The Center Square) – Florida’s approach to education and education outcomes ranked first out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a new Heritage Foundation Education Freedom Report Card. Florida’s dedication to education transparency, regulatory freedom, return on investment, rejection of critical race theory, support...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

California power grid operator says 'miscommunication' caused unnecessary blackouts

(The Center Square) – California’s power grid operator blamed miscommunication with utility operators for some residents experiencing "unnecessary" rolling blackouts amid Tuesday night’s heat. Officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) confirmed Wednesday that despite reaching record-level power demand, operators did not need to order rolling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
