ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Declares Energy Emergency

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syeu2_0hkoQzLj00

California electric grid operators declared an energy emergency late on Sept. 6, warning that rotating power outages were very possible as the entire state roasted under unprecedented heat.

The alert signaled the possibility that power would be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.

California was already under a flex alert until 9 p.m., under which consumers are urged to reduce electric usage, and some business and industrial customers have power turned off under their agreements with utilities.

The state sweltered for another day, with temperature records falling in many locations. Adding to the pressure was the fact that Tuesday marked the first full work day during the current heat wave, which began in earnest on Saturday and persisted throughout the Labor Day Holiday.

Temperatures reached triple digits in much of the state, surging as high as 113 or more in many interior locations.

The California Independent System Operator which manages the state’s electric distribution network has been struggling to balance the demand for electricity against available generation.

As of 6 p.m., it said power demand had reached 49 Megawatts. Peak demand is expected to reach nearly 52 megawatts, before easing once darkness brings some temperature relief.

Hot weather is expected to persist in the state through most of the week, although for now, Tuesday appeared likely to be the hottest day of the current heat wave.

The temperatures are bad news for the state’s fire season, as they contribute to the extensive damage a years long drought has caused to much of the state’s forest lands.

Comments / 36

Commen Sense
4d ago

But don't forget you guys will stop selling gas powered vehicles by 2035. So when you don't have enough energy to charge those vehicles and nobody can leave their homes, what happens to your economy when nobody can go out and buy anything? Everyone will have to start shopping online. Hmmm...

Reply(4)
16
Falcon Hank
3d ago

What bone headed Governors they elect in California, the one before used money for the Dam repairs & & now this cluck , is pushing electric vehicles & can’t keep the people from rolling black outs . Must be something in the Democratic air in California 👎🏼

Reply
8
gt 54
3d ago

California's poor forest management causes more greenhouse effect from forest fires then all of the gas powered vehicles in the state

Reply
3
Related
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
FOXBusiness

California wildfire may be caused by company machine failure

A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that...
WEED, CA
columbiagorgenews.com

Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles

Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Hot Weather#Labor Day#Power Generation
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?

California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
FRESNO, CA
Motorious

Nevada Is Clamping Down On Classic Car Registrations

Back on April 8, 2021 I sounded the alarm that certain members of the Nevada state legislature were looking to close up “loopholes” in classic car registrations. Now, Nevada residents are hopping mad the plans are becoming reality, with tensions boiling over at a Clark County town hall meeting on August 31. Just wait until these people see what else their fearless leaders have in store not only for their vehicles but also their home appliances.
kjzz.org

AZ Republicans and Democrats sign letters on Colorado River water

Divvying up Colorado River water has been the subject of at least two letters this week from Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation. One note was sent to the head of the U.S. Department of Interior and the other to the governor of California. A letter signed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy