ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Pioneers unable to stack up with unbeaten Indians

KINGSPORT — Bigger, stronger, faster and deeper are the perfect ingredients for a one-sided football game, and Dobyns-Bennett played that hand Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in a 49-6 victory over David Crockett. The Indians (4-0) remained unbeaten heading into next week’s Region 1-6A game at West...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Wise Central at Ridgeview football

CLINTWOOD — Ryan O'Quinn and the Wolfpack took control in the second half to break away from Wise Central Friday night in a Mountain 7 District clash. O'Quinn threw for three touchdowns — two of them to Brandon Beavers — and rushed for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 37-14 victory.
CLINTWOOD, VA
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Unaka at Twin Springs

Ryan Horne rushed for 268 yards and scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — to lead Twin Springs to a 44-32 win over Unaka in an interstate shootout Friday night in Nickelsville. Horne scored on runs of 8, 20 and 15 yards and caught a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Late turnover dooms ’Toppers in loss to Powell

POWELL — With one minute left in Friday’s football game at Scarboro Stadium, Science Hill was in a situation many predicted it shouldn’t be. And with one mighty paw from a Panthers defender, all the Hilltoppers’ dreams were dashed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Citadel boots Bucs on final play

CHARLESTON, S.C. — It came down to one drive and The Citadel had all the answers. East Tennessee State opened the defense of its Southern Conference football championship with a dud, falling to The Citadel 20-17 on Colby Kinter’s 39-yard field goal on the final play Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Five#Cusp#The Big 5 Conference
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 11

Sept. 11, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of local interest, including, “Jere Monahan, formerly a boss on William Kenefick’s works on the Three C’s, died yesterday afternoon in a room over the Exchange Saloon about 3 o’clock.”. “J. M. Brown has moved his family...
Johnson City Press

Boone denies Cyclones with defensive touchdown

JOHNSON CITY — Daniel Boone beat Elizabethton with special teams and defense. Ben Shrewsbury’s punt to the 1-yard line in the first quarter set up the game’s only touchdown as the Trailblazers earned a hard-fought 7-0 high school football win over the Cyclones at ETSU’s Greene Stadium on Friday night.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”

Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”, took the last flight out on August 12, 2022, with his daughters and family by his side. He was 78 years old. Born in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Howell Hood Sherrod of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sherrod Bajko (George) of Johnson City, TN; Kari Sherrod Wilbanks (Matt) of Mountain Brook, AL; and, Lucy Sherrod of Maryville, TN; his three granddaughters, Lawson Phillips, Sherrod Wilbanks, and Harper Wilbanks; his brothers, Edgar Sherrod (Lynn) of Johnson City, TN and Bill Sherrod (Diana) of Cross Junction, VA, as well as many other extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Sherrod Rader and her husband, Kenny, of Knoxville, TN.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month

CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
CHURCH HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County director of schools search underway

BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs set for SoCon opener at Citadel

George Quarles has his first win as East Tennessee State’s football coach under his belt. Now the real fun begins. The Bucs begin the defense of their Southern Conference championship Saturday with their first road game of the season against The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium is set for 4 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol, Virginia to start sending trash to Blountville landfill

BRISTOL, VIRGINIA - The city of Bristol, Virginia will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Motorcyclist killed in South Roan Street crash

A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday in a crash on South Roan Street near the intersection with Terrance Court. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the motorcycle was a being driven at a high rate of speed south on South Roan Street around 3 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire

The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, the Johnson City Press’ sister paper, reported that the fire sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and caught and burned part of a deck overhead.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …

KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy