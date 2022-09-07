Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Edwards scores three TDs to lead Unicoi County over Happy Valley
ELIZABETHTON — Unicoi County running back Nehemiah Edwards was asked which was sweeter: improving to 4-0 on the season or winning a fourth straight time over rival Happy Valley. The player in the No. 34 uniform didn’t hesitate. It was easily — beating the Warriors.
Johnson City Press
Pioneers unable to stack up with unbeaten Indians
KINGSPORT — Bigger, stronger, faster and deeper are the perfect ingredients for a one-sided football game, and Dobyns-Bennett played that hand Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in a 49-6 victory over David Crockett. The Indians (4-0) remained unbeaten heading into next week’s Region 1-6A game at West...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Wise Central at Ridgeview football
CLINTWOOD — Ryan O'Quinn and the Wolfpack took control in the second half to break away from Wise Central Friday night in a Mountain 7 District clash. O'Quinn threw for three touchdowns — two of them to Brandon Beavers — and rushed for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 37-14 victory.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Unaka at Twin Springs
Ryan Horne rushed for 268 yards and scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — to lead Twin Springs to a 44-32 win over Unaka in an interstate shootout Friday night in Nickelsville. Horne scored on runs of 8, 20 and 15 yards and caught a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Warriors journey to Ridgeview in Mountain 7 showdown
Friday’s football game in Dickenson County is set up to be a high-scoring affair. Wise Central (2-0) travels to Ridgeview (2-0) in a battle of unbeaten Mountain 7 District squads.
Johnson City Press
Large group of city, county, state and federal partners celebrate new Watauga boat ramp
ELIZABETHTON — Friday was a day to celebrate how a partnership among local, state and national agencies and private groups helped make possible a new boat ramp on the Watauga River at the site of some quality trout fishing on the northern edge of Elizabethton. The ramp is located...
Johnson City Press
Late turnover dooms ’Toppers in loss to Powell
POWELL — With one minute left in Friday’s football game at Scarboro Stadium, Science Hill was in a situation many predicted it shouldn’t be. And with one mighty paw from a Panthers defender, all the Hilltoppers’ dreams were dashed.
Johnson City Press
Citadel boots Bucs on final play
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It came down to one drive and The Citadel had all the answers. East Tennessee State opened the defense of its Southern Conference football championship with a dud, falling to The Citadel 20-17 on Colby Kinter’s 39-yard field goal on the final play Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 11
Sept. 11, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of local interest, including, “Jere Monahan, formerly a boss on William Kenefick’s works on the Three C’s, died yesterday afternoon in a room over the Exchange Saloon about 3 o’clock.”. “J. M. Brown has moved his family...
Johnson City Press
Boone denies Cyclones with defensive touchdown
JOHNSON CITY — Daniel Boone beat Elizabethton with special teams and defense. Ben Shrewsbury’s punt to the 1-yard line in the first quarter set up the game’s only touchdown as the Trailblazers earned a hard-fought 7-0 high school football win over the Cyclones at ETSU’s Greene Stadium on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”
Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”, took the last flight out on August 12, 2022, with his daughters and family by his side. He was 78 years old. Born in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Howell Hood Sherrod of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sherrod Bajko (George) of Johnson City, TN; Kari Sherrod Wilbanks (Matt) of Mountain Brook, AL; and, Lucy Sherrod of Maryville, TN; his three granddaughters, Lawson Phillips, Sherrod Wilbanks, and Harper Wilbanks; his brothers, Edgar Sherrod (Lynn) of Johnson City, TN and Bill Sherrod (Diana) of Cross Junction, VA, as well as many other extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Sherrod Rader and her husband, Kenny, of Knoxville, TN.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month
CHURCH HILL — In honor of National Attendance Awareness Month, Volunteer High School is holding a poster and a video contest that students can enter and win cash prizes. According to the school, in the 2021-2022 school year, 23% of the school population or around 250 students, missed 17 days or more. While some absences were excused, the school says anytime students miss school, they get behind in their classes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
Johnson City Press
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the...
Johnson City Press
Bucs set for SoCon opener at Citadel
George Quarles has his first win as East Tennessee State’s football coach under his belt. Now the real fun begins. The Bucs begin the defense of their Southern Conference championship Saturday with their first road game of the season against The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium is set for 4 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Virginia to start sending trash to Blountville landfill
BRISTOL, VIRGINIA - The city of Bristol, Virginia will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said. “We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
Johnson City Press
Motorcyclist killed in South Roan Street crash
A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday in a crash on South Roan Street near the intersection with Terrance Court. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the motorcycle was a being driven at a high rate of speed south on South Roan Street around 3 a.m.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Barrel House closed after fire
The Jonesborough Barrel House, a popular downtown barbecue restaurant, was closed Thursday after a fire damaged a building on the property the day before. There were no injuries reported, and the main building did not appear damaged as a result of the fire. The Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, the Johnson City Press’ sister paper, reported that the fire sparked after a smoker behind the restaurant experienced a backdraft and caught and burned part of a deck overhead.
Johnson City Press
First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …
KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
Comments / 0