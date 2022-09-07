Howell Hood Sherrod, Jr., “Hoodie”, took the last flight out on August 12, 2022, with his daughters and family by his side. He was 78 years old. Born in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Howell Hood Sherrod of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sherrod Bajko (George) of Johnson City, TN; Kari Sherrod Wilbanks (Matt) of Mountain Brook, AL; and, Lucy Sherrod of Maryville, TN; his three granddaughters, Lawson Phillips, Sherrod Wilbanks, and Harper Wilbanks; his brothers, Edgar Sherrod (Lynn) of Johnson City, TN and Bill Sherrod (Diana) of Cross Junction, VA, as well as many other extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Sherrod Rader and her husband, Kenny, of Knoxville, TN.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO