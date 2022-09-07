Read full article on original website
While Sitka’s classrooms are fully staffed, the after-school Ventures program is still looking
The Sitka School District opened last month with all classrooms fully-staffed, including an extra teacher at Baranof Elementary. All principals in the district reported to the Sitka School Board at its regular meeting Wednesday (9-7-22) that things went smoothly in their buildings as school opened at the end of August – a contrast, especially, to the last couple of years.
Is goat milk the beauty trend we’ve all been waiting for? One Sitka soap maker thinks so
Anyone acquainted with the beauty industry knows there’s a myriad of odd – sometimes extreme – ingredients, from snail slime to gold leaf, that are said to do wonders for the skin. But in Sitka, one woman is going back to the basics, harnessing the power of her barnyard pets to make luxury soap.
After a week on ‘low,’ Sitka returns to ‘medium’ Covid risk
After a single week on “low” alert, Sitka has bumped back up to “medium” Covid risk. The Alaska Division of Health reported 20 covid cases in Sitka over the last seven days. The threshold for moving from low to medium, and vice versa, is 17 cases in a week.
Sitka’s voting machines undergo routine pre-election testing — in public
Sitka’s voting machines were put through their paces recently (Thursday, 9-8-22). The testing is a routine part of preparing for election day that usually occurs behind the scenes in the municipal clerk’s office, but this year took place in public. “So when it goes through and it shows...
Acts needed for ‘Sitkans Can Dance,’ which is returning to the stage in November
Melinda McAdams is with the Fireweed Dance Guild, which produces “Sitkans Can Dance” on alternate years when there is no performance of “The Nutcracker.” Sitkans Can Dance is returning this winter, after a pause in 2020. While many participants study with McAdams at the Sitka Studio of Dance, it’s not a requirement for SCD. McAdams is looking for soloists, duets, and small dance groups in all genres. There’s no fee to participate, however all dancers must be 12 years old and up. She’s also willing to support acts with costumes, rehearsal space, and performance feedback. “Sitkans Can Dance” will be staged on November 5, 2022. Reach McAdams at 966-2557 or email sitkastudioofdance@gmail.com, or find her online.
