A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.

KIRKWOOD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO