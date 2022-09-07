Read full article on original website
BC Sheriff candidate Newcomb selects running mate
Broome County Sheriff candidate Kate Newcomb has selected her number 2 should she win election in November.
Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
A Binghamton man was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty in Broome County Court of Burglary in the Second Degree, a violent felony.
Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary
A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
Endicott Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Weapon Charge
An Endicott woman has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge in relation to a shooting at the Vestal Hills Country Club in July. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Savannah Perry pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree. Perry was with Carson Vanco the night he shot Bayso Vannavongsa with an arrow from a compound bow at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
Sign-Ups Begin for Thanksgiving Baskets in Broome County
Catholic Charities of Broome County and United Way 211 are preparing for Thanksgiving by accepting sign-ups for Thanksgiving baskets. The sign-up period began September 6th and runs through October 14th. You can sign up for a basket by calling United Way 211 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-901-2180 Monday through Friday from...
Two Charged with Driving While Intoxicated in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged with Driving While Intoxicated among other charges. Richard Hayes, 58 of Newark Valley was arrested on September 2nd just before 8:30 p.m. He was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container and Equipment Violation. Judith...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Broome County Business Owner Sentenced for Tax Fraud
A former Vestal business owner has been sentenced to 366 days in prison after failing to pay over $322,000 to the IRS. Nezir "Nick" Boljevic previously pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to pay federal payroll taxes and will spend 12 months and one day in prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York.
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
Two Towanda teens arrested for home burglary, theft
Two teens were arrested for theft in Towanda late last month after police said one planned a home burglary and made two others break into the apartment, threatening to hurt them if they talked with anyone.
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
Man charged with raping a child for three years
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with child rape after investigators discovered he raped a 12-year-old girl for three years. According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 29 a victim reported to investigators that she was sexually abused for three years by Alexis Gomez-Levia, 46, beginning when she was 9 years […]
