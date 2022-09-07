Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spotonidaho.com
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
EIRMC CEO Jeff Sollis IDAHO FALLS - The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John's...
spotonidaho.com
Serving an All-American menu is a longstanding tradition at Rupe's Burgers (Video)
#eastidahonews #eastidahoeats #foodies BLACKFOOT - For 35 years, Rupe's Burgers at 32 Northeast Main in Blackfoot has been serving customers an all-American menu of burgers, sandwiches, french fries, tater tots, chicken strips, finger steaks, ice cream and more. EastIdahoNews.com recently paid a visit to the restaurant, where we tried the All-American burger, the turkey bacon cheddar sandwich and the chicken strips. Watch ...
spotonidaho.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Mckenzie Gurule claims she was beaten up by security at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Courtesy Facebook BLACKFOOT - Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho...
spotonidaho.com
Evacuation order issued for residents near Fort Hall fire
The Two and a Half Fire. | Courtesy Chris Burger UPDATE An evacuation order has been issued for residents near a fire burning south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. All evacuees are asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel. Additional information can be found here....
