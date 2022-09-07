Read full article on original website
Queen Sugar: Dawn-Lyen Gardner Details Role In Show's Final Season
Now that Queen Sugar is entering its final season, star of the series Dawn-Lyen Gardner is explaining why her character Charley Bordelon is missing from the trailer and the key art for Season 7 of the OWN show. The farewell season premiered on Tuesday (Sept. 6) and Gardner took to...
‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator: David A. Arnold Dead At 54
That Girl Lay Lay creator David A. Arnold, who was also a comedian, actor, writer and producer, has died. He was 54. According to Deadline, the Arnold family issued a statement on Wednesday (Sept. 7) to confirm the news of his passing. “It is with great sadness that we confirm...
Quavo And Takeoff Announce New Joint Project ‘Only Built 4 Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff are gearing up for their album, inspired by Raekwon’s 1995 album Only Built 4 Cuban Link project, titled Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept 7) and announced the project is set to release on October 7. BET.com previously reported the...
The Score review – Johnny Flynn-soundtracked musical heist comedy doesn’t add up
This slow-burn crime film-cum-musical has two misfit minor hoodlums, Mikey (Johnny Flynn) and Troy (Will Poulter), arrive at a remote cafe where a deal with gangsters is to go down. While we wait for the double-cross signalled early on, sweet but impulsive thug Troy and coy waitress Gloria (Naomi Ackie) nurture a quick romance against a background of Mikey’s muttered barracking.
Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!
Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey
On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Would Like To Play Maleficent And Shares A Major Tip On Avoiding Exploitation In Hollywood
Cynthia Erivo is making her mark in Hollywood with a slew of top-billing credits from starring in Harriet and Genius: Aretha Franklin, playing both titular characters. The actress earned her stripes starting in the theatre circuit in the U.K. for numerous productions, including Sister Act, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Color Purple as Celie Harris Johnson.
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
Before you watch, here's the good news and bad news about the 2022 Emmys
Monday is the night when television asks viewers to tune in to the 2022 Emmy Awards on NBC, a celebration of TV at its finest. But there’s a question looming over this year’s ceremony and it goes like this: Why should we care about TV, when TV doesn’t seem to care about us anymore? ...
James Corden’s Dad Wrote a Letter to a Critic Who Called His Son ‘Irritating’
James Corden's voice acting role in 'Peter Rabbit' was slammed by 1 critic who called Corden 'irritating' and Corden's dad wrote a letter in response.
Bow Wow Claps Back At Viral Video Questioning His VIP Meet And Greet Pricing
Bow Wow chimed in after facing scrutiny for his meet and greet prices after a viral TikTok video surfaced. After learning the “Shorty Like Mine” artist would charge $1,000 for his meet and greet Diamond Package, a TikToker sounded off. “There is a level of celebrity that you...
MF DOOM’s Widow and Talib Kweli Blast Music Executive For Unfair Treatment Towards Black Artists
The late rapper MF Doom’s rhyme book has been stolen, according to his widow Jasmine Dumile who tells Complex it’s “illegally” in possession of music executive Eothen ‘Egon’ Alapatt. Alapatt, president and founder of Now-Again Records, reportedly met the now deceased rapper 20 years...
A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie. Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
'RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Sues Bots For Cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ Son
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with the hopes to expose the reckless bots who cyberbullied co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax. According to Page Six, Jenkins, who is being accused of being behind the cyber attacks, filed the suit on...
Kanye West Promotes His Children As ‘Future Leaders’ Amid Dispute With Adidas
On Thursday (September 8), Kanye West took to his social media to post a photo showing him embracing his four children, while referencing his ongoing business battle with Adidas. In the Instagram image, the 45-year-old rapper/producer/entrepreneur is seen with daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm,...
Murder Inc Stories - Charli Baltimore
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
Lil Yachty Launches His New Pizza Line ‘Yachty’s Pizzeria’
Lil Yachty is entering the food industry with his new frozen pizza brand Yachty’s Pizzeria, and he shared his excitement about the launch with People. In the interview, the rapper told the publication that his love of pizza piqued his interest in entering this lane. “Because I [love it],”...
Regina Hall Admits She Never Heard Of “Knuck If You Buck”
Actress Regina Hall is admitting that she had never heard the song “Knuck If You Buck” until she had to rap to the lyrics of the track in her latest mockumentary film Honk For Jesus with her co-star Sterling K. Brown. In an interview with The Breakfast Club,...
