BET

Queen Sugar: Dawn-Lyen Gardner Details Role In Show's Final Season

Now that Queen Sugar is entering its final season, star of the series Dawn-Lyen Gardner is explaining why her character Charley Bordelon is missing from the trailer and the key art for Season 7 of the OWN show. The farewell season premiered on Tuesday (Sept. 6) and Gardner took to...
BET

‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator: David A. Arnold Dead At 54

That Girl Lay Lay creator David A. Arnold, who was also a comedian, actor, writer and producer, has died. He was 54. According to Deadline, the Arnold family issued a statement on Wednesday (Sept. 7) to confirm the news of his passing. “It is with great sadness that we confirm...
The Guardian

The Score review – Johnny Flynn-soundtracked musical heist comedy doesn’t add up

This slow-burn crime film-cum-musical has two misfit minor hoodlums, Mikey (Johnny Flynn) and Troy (Will Poulter), arrive at a remote cafe where a deal with gangsters is to go down. While we wait for the double-cross signalled early on, sweet but impulsive thug Troy and coy waitress Gloria (Naomi Ackie) nurture a quick romance against a background of Mikey’s muttered barracking.
BET

Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!

Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
BET

Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey

On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
BET

Interview: Cynthia Erivo Would Like To Play Maleficent And Shares A Major Tip On Avoiding Exploitation In Hollywood

Cynthia Erivo is making her mark in Hollywood with a slew of top-billing credits from starring in Harriet and Genius: Aretha Franklin, playing both titular characters. The actress earned her stripes starting in the theatre circuit in the U.K. for numerous productions, including Sister Act, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Color Purple as Celie Harris Johnson.
BET

A Look Back at Hustler of the Year Winners

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 reflects on the artists who have defined hustle in previous years, including 50 Cent, Sean "Love" Combs, Dr. Dre, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Saweetie. Nick Cannon's alter ego, backstage Monopoly and hosting shenanigans make the list of the funniest moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.
BET

Murder Inc Stories - Charli Baltimore

Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
BET

Lil Yachty Launches His New Pizza Line ‘Yachty’s Pizzeria’

Lil Yachty is entering the food industry with his new frozen pizza brand Yachty’s Pizzeria, and he shared his excitement about the launch with People. In the interview, the rapper told the publication that his love of pizza piqued his interest in entering this lane. “Because I [love it],”...
BET

Regina Hall Admits She Never Heard Of “Knuck If You Buck”

Actress Regina Hall is admitting that she had never heard the song “Knuck If You Buck” until she had to rap to the lyrics of the track in her latest mockumentary film Honk For Jesus with her co-star Sterling K. Brown. In an interview with The Breakfast Club,...
