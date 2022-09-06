Read full article on original website
Jerome Powell says the Fed is ready to ‘bring some pain’ to households and businesses. ‘These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation’
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says there are more interest rate hikes ahead, and they could cause 'pain' to the economy. Trying to get record inflation to come down without triggering a recession has been the Federal Reserve’s major project this year. Though signs currently point to the possibility that...
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
The fast inflation spike is leading to a slow recession shock that will push the stock market to new lows, BofA says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows this year as fast inflation leads to a slow recession shock, according to Bank of America. The bank said cash and commodities should outperform stocks and bonds as inflation continues. "Once [the] US tips from inflation to recession global EPS turns...
Agriculture Online
Survey: Farmers’ outlook improves, but higher input costs loom as major concern
U.S. commodity growers are feeling a little better about their prospects for the coming year than they were last month, but a number of major concerns persist and overall farmer sentiment remains far gloomier than a year ago, according to the Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer for August. While more...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
The Fed has decided the US will need a 'growth recession' to rein in inflation. Here's why it's bad news for job seekers.
The chance of an economic "soft landing" has faded, and the Fed is pushing for a "growth recession." The phrase describes a period of below-average growth, rising unemployment, and slowing inflation. The Fed chair said that while it'd "bring some pain," letting inflation stay high would be worse. In an...
Japan's household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom
TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending grew for a second straight month in July despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen's slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over a revival in consumption.
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
investing.com
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
The Used Car Market Has Finally Reached Its Peak, as Prices Fall After Two Record-Breaking Years of Inflation
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- After used car prices rose to all-time highs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions – and even held firm amid multiple interest rate hikes this year – the market has finally peaked, according to the monthly Return to Normal index from leading car shopping app CoPilot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006036/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
US News and World Report
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
How the rapid inflation spike can cause a recession shock - and what that means for your portfolio.
Stocks could face more downward pressure as high inflation and a slate of other factors ramp up the odds of a US recession.
ECB raises interest rates across eurozone by record margin
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by a record margin to combat soaring inflation that has reached double figures in some of the currency bloc’s 19 member countries. Setting aside concerns that higher rates would add to the current squeeze on consumers’ disposable incomes...
pymnts.com
Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy
New Survey Shows Consumers Less Optimistic Than Fed on Taming Inflation. A survey of 2,169 consumers for PYMNTS’ new “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy” report not only showed that individuals were more pessimistic than central bankers, but revealed half believe the economy is headed into recession as a result of the effects they still feel on their wallets and lives every day.
investing.com
Villeroy: ECB Must Take "Determined" Action to Ease Inflation
Investing.com -- The European Central Bank must take "orderly but determined" action to bring inflation back down to its long-term target, according to Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Speaking to French business radio, Villeroy added that consumer price growth is expected to remain high throughout 2023 before...
Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback.
