ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry
HuffPost

The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation

Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Used Car Market Has Finally Reached Its Peak, as Prices Fall After Two Record-Breaking Years of Inflation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- After used car prices rose to all-time highs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions – and even held firm amid multiple interest rate hikes this year – the market has finally peaked, according to the monthly Return to Normal index from leading car shopping app CoPilot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006036/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

ECB raises interest rates across eurozone by record margin

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by a record margin to combat soaring inflation that has reached double figures in some of the currency bloc’s 19 member countries. Setting aside concerns that higher rates would add to the current squeeze on consumers’ disposable incomes...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy

New Survey Shows Consumers Less Optimistic Than Fed on Taming Inflation. A survey of 2,169 consumers for PYMNTS’ new “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy” report not only showed that individuals were more pessimistic than central bankers, but revealed half believe the economy is headed into recession as a result of the effects they still feel on their wallets and lives every day.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Villeroy: ECB Must Take "Determined" Action to Ease Inflation

Investing.com -- The European Central Bank must take "orderly but determined" action to bring inflation back down to its long-term target, according to Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Speaking to French business radio, Villeroy added that consumer price growth is expected to remain high throughout 2023 before...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy