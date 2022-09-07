HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO