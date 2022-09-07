Read full article on original website
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
University of Hawaii researchers have been working on a blueprint for the state to use to sample and survey wastewater efficiently. Health officials hope these shots don't just boost immunity, but also boost interest in getting extra protection. Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students.
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
Kapiolani Medical Center holds radiothon to raise money for children in need
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
Maui County to start new program for homeless
HNN News Brief (Sept. 9, 2022) King Charles III paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first address as monarch. Hawaii News Now Sunrise to celebrate 15 years with Mahalo Tour. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with local mooncakes
Sunday marks 30 years since the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history. Defense attorneys work to free violent crime defendants after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. More fallout Friday over a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a high-profile murder case. New numbers show Hawaii union set spending record on political...
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...
Destruction, recovery and love: A silver lining amid chaos of Hurricane Iniki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 30 years ago, Hawaii was hit by the most destructive hurricane in recorded history. Iniki caught a lot of people by surprise on Sept. 11, 1992. The Category 4 storm was supposed to pass south of Kauai, but made a hard turn to the north. Memories from...
A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history
Business Report: Visitor arrivals
Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot, not too cold. Wages rose but less than expected. Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades. Howard Dicus explains how population increase affects everything -- from tourism, retail sales, banking, health care, culture, education and politics. Business Report: How...
Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination...
This weekend’s open house listings with Locations (September 10, 2022)
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
Northern New York working to attract aerospace industry
He pleaded guilty in June. News 4's Justin McNelley talked with Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones ahead of the Trojans' first home football game of 2022. The vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported, police said. Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Join the...
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 9, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise to celebrate 15 years with Mahalo Tour. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sunrise is turning 15 years old and...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ipuka
Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha Festivals are all about. For more on the events, head to AlohaFestivals.com. Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Queen's...
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical...
