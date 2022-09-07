Read full article on original website
poncacitynow.com
Hayes Brothers Band to Perform at Full Moon Concert in Tonkawa This Weekend
The “Hayes Brothers Band” will take the stage at the Full Moon Concert, Saturday, September 10 at Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 East Grand in Tonkawa. Returning by popular demand, the group performs music from the 1950s through today including well-known pop, rock and country classics that are audience favorites. Band members are Clark Hayes on guitar and lead vocals, Kent Hayes on drums and lead vocals, Keke Johnson on Hammond organ and guitar, Stan Villines on bass, Steve Scott on keyboards, Jace Sober on guitar, and Eddie Holick on violin/fiddle and guitar.
poncacitynow.com
Charlie Adams Day is This Weekend in Newkirk
The town of Newkirk will celebrate their heritage with Charlie Adams Day on South Main in downtown on Saturday, September 10. It’s a fun-filled festival for all ages. Barbecue teams will compete for top prizes and provide fantastic food to festival-goers. Purchase a tasting kit and enjoy traditional barbecue like brisket, pork, chicken, potatoes, bologna and beans and then vote for your favorites.
poncacitynow.com
Students Travel to Philbrook Museum of Art
Advanced level Spanish students from Ponca City High School traveled to the Philbrook Museum of Art Friday morning to see the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism exhibit. “This past week we’ve been learning and reading about Frida and Diego, and they really enjoyed seeing some of their pieces in person and learning even more about their lives,” said Spanish teacher Molly Carter.
poncacitynow.com
Tickets Still on Sale for Hall of Fame Banquet
The Po-Hi Hall of Fame banquet will be held Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 (eight tickets). Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at...
poncacitynow.com
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Christopher Faussett
Christopher Faussett of Enid, Oklahoma, passed away the morning of September 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 47 years.
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
enid.org
Public Meeting to Discuss Green Polycart Program
ENID, OK (September 8, 2022) – City of Enid officials announced today that there will be a public meeting to discuss proposed and potential changes to the green polycart program at 6 p.m. at City Hall council chambers on Wednesday, September 14th. Public Utilities Director David Hunter said, “The public...
Ponca City News
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
Ponca City News
Mark your calendars for September 16th & 17th
Body Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for their upcoming National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis in America. Northern Oklahoma Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs...
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa High School teacher speaks about HB1775
TONKAWA — Tonkawa High School teacher Shawn Stanton spoke to an Oklahoma television station this week about the struggles created by HB1775. Stanton told the television news that the bill compromises a teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum. To read and or view the interview visit the Fox 25 website here.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
okcfox.com
'We're a little scared': Rural school teacher speaks out on challenges of HB1775
TONKAWA, Okla. (KOKH) — Teachers are speaking out about their struggles in the classroom with HB1775, which they say requires educators to tip-toe around certain topics on race and sex. Shawn Staton, a Tonkawa High School teacher, is doing everything she can to stay inside the lines. "Other teachers...
KTUL
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
Journal Tribune
City Council: Police bust burglars as pool personnel praised
The Blackwell City Council met Thursday night for a brief meeting, and the night’s top honors for Employees of the Month went to Michelle Kincaid and Tobi Wood for their summer work at the Blackwell Memorial Pool. The meeting began with City Manager Jerry Wieland bringing the two Blackwell...
Police officer gets rid of surprise houseguest at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — A guest staying at a Stillwater Airbnb got quite the wake up call when they went to make breakfast this week. The guest came face-to face with a python, the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook. Stillwater Police Sgt. Cluck responded to the snake call on...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Darla Finch
Darla Ann Finch of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on August 18, 2022 at AllianceHealth Ponca City, at the age of 78 years. A complete obituary will be posted soon.
