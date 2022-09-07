ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

poncacitynow.com

Hayes Brothers Band to Perform at Full Moon Concert in Tonkawa This Weekend

The “Hayes Brothers Band” will take the stage at the Full Moon Concert, Saturday, September 10 at Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 East Grand in Tonkawa. Returning by popular demand, the group performs music from the 1950s through today including well-known pop, rock and country classics that are audience favorites. Band members are Clark Hayes on guitar and lead vocals, Kent Hayes on drums and lead vocals, Keke Johnson on Hammond organ and guitar, Stan Villines on bass, Steve Scott on keyboards, Jace Sober on guitar, and Eddie Holick on violin/fiddle and guitar.
TONKAWA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Charlie Adams Day is This Weekend in Newkirk

The town of Newkirk will celebrate their heritage with Charlie Adams Day on South Main in downtown on Saturday, September 10. It’s a fun-filled festival for all ages. Barbecue teams will compete for top prizes and provide fantastic food to festival-goers. Purchase a tasting kit and enjoy traditional barbecue like brisket, pork, chicken, potatoes, bologna and beans and then vote for your favorites.
NEWKIRK, OK
poncacitynow.com

Students Travel to Philbrook Museum of Art

Advanced level Spanish students from Ponca City High School traveled to the Philbrook Museum of Art Friday morning to see the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism exhibit. “This past week we’ve been learning and reading about Frida and Diego, and they really enjoyed seeing some of their pieces in person and learning even more about their lives,” said Spanish teacher Molly Carter.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Tickets Still on Sale for Hall of Fame Banquet

The Po-Hi Hall of Fame banquet will be held Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Tickets are $50 per person or a reserved table for eight is $500 (eight tickets). Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

PCPS Explains Lockdown at Ponca City High School This Morning

City of Ponca City -There was an incident earlier this morning at Ponca City High School with a student who was very upset, and was disturbing classrooms looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Christopher Faussett

Christopher Faussett of Enid, Oklahoma, passed away the morning of September 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 47 years.
ENID, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK
enid.org

Public Meeting to Discuss Green Polycart Program

ENID, OK (September 8, 2022) – City of Enid officials announced today that there will be a public meeting to discuss proposed and potential changes to the green polycart program at 6 p.m. at City Hall council chambers on Wednesday, September 14th. Public Utilities Director David Hunter said, “The public...
ENID, OK
Ponca City News

Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning

Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Mark your calendars for September 16th & 17th

Body Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for their upcoming National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis in America. Northern Oklahoma Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa High School teacher speaks about HB1775

TONKAWA — Tonkawa High School teacher Shawn Stanton spoke to an Oklahoma television station this week about the struggles created by HB1775. Stanton told the television news that the bill compromises a teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum. To read and or view the interview visit the Fox 25 website here.
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
PONCA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

City Council: Police bust burglars as pool personnel praised

The Blackwell City Council met Thursday night for a brief meeting, and the night’s top honors for Employees of the Month went to Michelle Kincaid and Tobi Wood for their summer work at the Blackwell Memorial Pool. The meeting began with City Manager Jerry Wieland bringing the two Blackwell...
BLACKWELL, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Darla Finch

Darla Ann Finch of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on August 18, 2022 at AllianceHealth Ponca City, at the age of 78 years. A complete obituary will be posted soon.
BLACKWELL, OK

