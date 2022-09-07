t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO