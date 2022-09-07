ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

Comments / 5

Clifford Oliveira Jr.
4d ago

notice how victims of violence didn't have a gun to fight back and defend themselves! 🤔

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Ewa Beach, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Texaco#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy