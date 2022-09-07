Read full article on original website
Clifford Oliveira Jr.
4d ago
notice how victims of violence didn't have a gun to fight back and defend themselves! 🤔
Reply
4
Related
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach | UPDATE
A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening, after he allegedly was shot at Hau Bush Park in Ewa Beach. The victim alleges that the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Man in critical condition after 3 crashes on Friday
After three traffic crashes on Friday, a man is in critical condition
KITV.com
Police searching for three suspects in armed Popeye's robbery on Kapahulu Ave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Popeye's restaurant last month. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., three masked men, armed with handguns, entered the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Kapahulu Avenue.
KITV.com
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she severly injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
Fast food workers held up by armed robbers in Kapahulu
Honolulu police are searching for three masked men who they say entered Popeyes Kapahulu last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows one suspect armed with a silver revolver and the other with a black handgun.
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
Beachside fire prompts road closure in Nanakuli
A beachside fire is prompting a road closure on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance
t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
KITV.com
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
Fallen tree on roadway after vehicle collision
A tree has fallen from a motor vehicle crash, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
Tree on power lines prompts road closure in Kalihi
A downed tree on powerlines is prompting a road closure in Kalihi.
KITV.com
Victim, suspect knew each other in fatal stabbing in Makiki
Honolulu police are reporting that the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday knew the victim. The suspect, 53-year-old Samuel Spencer III, was arrested Friday, on Nehoa Street and Mott Smith Street in Makiki.
Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
Maui Police Commission makes ruling on some complaints against chief
The Maui Police Commission has decided to decline disciplinary proceedings for some of the complaints against police Chief John Pelletier. This comes after a unanimous vote Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Comments / 5