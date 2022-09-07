Read full article on original website
It seems at the edge of impossible to change the course now for those who are currently assembled. There's no joy in that. Sadness, really. Sadness for a proud fan base. Sadness for some coaches and players who I feel would literally give their big toes to be 3-0 right now. And I meant to use the word literally there. I'm at least sure Scott Frost would. He was thought the can't-miss hire by so many – Husker fans and all of us talking heads who talk and nod, nod and talk. And I still remember his first game as head coach, when he took his team through the tunnel and he had this bad-ass look on his face and so did the players behind him. These boys were going to tear some (things) up – in a good way.
Yet again the Nebraska Cornhuskers would come up short in the fourth quarter but this time to Georgia Southern as the Eagles beat down the Huskers defense and fished with an astounding 642 yards on a very balanced night. The Huskers had a chance to tie but the kick sailed...
Scott Frost has avoided the outside noise, he said, but sometimes you assume it is impossible to miss. Such was the case in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the boiling point seemed to arrive with many with the Huskers now 1-2 on this young season and 16-31 in the Frost era.
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
MISSED FIELD GOAL: Timmy Bleekrode's 52-yard try goes wide left and Georgia Southern leaves Lincoln with a win. TOUCHDOWN: Kyle Vantrease scores on an 8-yard quarterback draw and Georgia Southern goes back in front. The critical play came on a 27-yard pass to Kahleb Hood. TOUCHDOWN: Casey Thompson soars into...
Nebraska once again snatched defeat when facing victory as the Blackshirts allowed Georgia Southern to drive the field and score a go-ahead touchdown in the game’s final minute. In a game that featured a ton of offense there were several stand out players. Here’s who earned game balls from...
Welcome to the Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. His head coach good-naturedly mentioned that Nate Boerkircher got a lot of crap for being nervous and dropping a ball on the second snap last week, but the tight end sure squeezed the pigskin when a TD opportunity came early in the second half.
