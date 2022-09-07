ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Big Country News

Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Post Register

After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show

Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Big Country News

Infant Dies After Being Left in Vehicle in Southern Idaho

NEW PLYMOUTH - The Payette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Saturday in New Plymouth where a female under the age of one-year-old died after being left in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the child...

