Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Southwest Idaho weather: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend
Saturday's high in Boise will be 86° and into the low 90's on Sunday. Next week, mid 80's each day with an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City. The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment. There are currently no...
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States
BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
spotonidaho.com
Two people seriously injured, several pets die in Boise apartment complex fire
Serious injuries have been reported in a Boise apartment complex fire.The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Colorado Avenue near Boise State earlier Wed...
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stunning $2.3 Million Eagle Home Has 5 Acres & Fabulous Mountain Views
We found another awesome, peaceful country home in Eagle, and it's on some of the most beautiful land you can possibly find here in Idaho. Enjoy checking out the pictures below :) The property is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 4,700 square feet on over 5-acres of land, and it’s...
Post Register
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say
BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Boise Pride postpones kids' drag show for safety concerns
BOISE, Idaho — It began as an LGBTQA+ event, later faced pushback, and now the safety concerns have driven the performance to be pulled from the schedule. Boise Pride Festival has faced backlash in the past two days about their scheduled event to host a kids' drag show. They postponed it for a later date, due to ongoing concerns for a safe environment.
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Infant Dies After Being Left in Vehicle in Southern Idaho
NEW PLYMOUTH - The Payette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Saturday in New Plymouth where a female under the age of one-year-old died after being left in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the child...
Idaho infant's death is the latest hot car-related fatality in US
The tragic death is the 24th juvenile hot car fatality reported in the U.S. so far this year and one more than the 23 that were recorded in 2021. As sweltering heat continues to spread across the western United States, police are investigating the death of a baby girl in a hot car in southwestern Idaho.
Comments / 0