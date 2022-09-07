Read full article on original website
3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane
Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD celebrates new officers at academy graduation ceremony
Twenty-eight of the Bakersfield Police Department’s newest officers took the next step in their law enforcement careers Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the First Assembly of God church. The total class of 30 — including two officers for the Santa Maria Police Department — received words of encouragement...
Fire destroys Fallas Discount Store in South Bakersfield
A fire broke out in South Bakersfield on Friday morning in the area of White and Hughes lanes, completely taking out the Fallas Discount Store.
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Deadly shooting in Rosamond early Saturday morning
KCSO investigating a deadly shooting in Rosamond that happened early Saturday morning. Homicide detectives were also called to the scene.
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building. Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Museum hosts Village Fest
After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned Saturday. Hosted by the Kern County Museum, the proceeds from the event support CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks approval to participate in production of ‘COPS’ series
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter an agreement that would allow the agency to be featured in future episodes of the long-running television series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in the hopes the board will […]
Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues
Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
1 dead after collision near Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and a truck. It is not […]
Road closures in Bakersfield starting on Monday, September 12th
Starting on Monday, September 12th, 2022, there will be various road closures in and around the Bakersfield area.
KCSO calls double death on Taft Hwy “suspicious”
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead off Taft Highway just west of Interstate 5.
Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
BPD on scene at a shooting in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Department officials. BPD officials said the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene on Fremont Street and Clark Avenue at 1:39 p.m. This is developing and will be updated as […]
