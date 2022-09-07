ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane

Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD celebrates new officers at academy graduation ceremony

Twenty-eight of the Bakersfield Police Department’s newest officers took the next step in their law enforcement careers Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the First Assembly of God church. The total class of 30 — including two officers for the Santa Maria Police Department — received words of encouragement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
LAMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#First Responders#Local Life#Police#Localevent
KGET

2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after church vandalism in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after at least two cases of vandalism at a church in Kern County. The Delano Police Department was called out to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 329 Ellington Street in Delano on July 17, for reports of vandalism.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Frustration mounts as suspected arson fires multiply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fallas Paredes fire struck just two days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed two historic buildings on Chester Avenue — the city’s original 1890 Masonic Temple and, more seriously, the 1909 Weill-Ferguson building.  Arson is suspected but not confirmed in both of these recent fires. Is the community’s patience wearing thin? […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Museum hosts Village Fest

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned Saturday. Hosted by the Kern County Museum, the proceeds from the event support CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

1 dead after collision near Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and a truck. It is not […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD on scene at a shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a shooting in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Department officials. BPD officials said the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene on Fremont Street and Clark Avenue at 1:39 p.m. This is developing and will be updated as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy