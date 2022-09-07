ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Authorities: Deputies arrest local fugitive in possession of meth, fentanyl and gun

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office News Release
 4 days ago

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon of Bonneville County on Friday after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and a Handgun.

Just after 7 p.m., Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd.

Deputies were familiar with Haddon, who was wanted for Felony Stalking and Misdemeanor Protection Order Violations, and located him walking away from the Maverick on Lincoln Rd.

Deputies contacted Mr. Hadden and he was taken into custody without incident. A search of his belongings produced several items of Drug Paraphernalia, illegal narcotics, and a handgun.

Among those items were approximately 7 suspected Fentanyl pills, just over 6 grams of Methamphetamine, and items used to weigh and sell illegal drugs.

Deputies also confirmed Mr. Haddon was party to an active Protection Order which prohibited him from being in possession of a firearm.

Mr. Hadden was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on his outstanding Felony and Misdemeanor Warrants.

Hadden was also booked on Felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Possession of a Controlled Substance, along with Misdemeanors for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of a Protection Order.

