Read full article on original website
Related
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Scooter Accident
2022-09-09@3:49pm–#Fairfield CT– A man fell off his scooter and hit his head on Black Rock Turnpike and Candlewood Road. There was already construction in that area so expect extra delays in the area.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest
Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DoingItLocal
Milford News-Suspect Grilled
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers took custody of Coates regarding an active warrant for his arrest. James Coates is accused of stealing a grill from Ocean State Job Lot, 545 Bridgeport Ave, valued at $329 in May, 2022.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
DoingItLocal
APPLICATION OF AQUARION WATER COMPANY TO AMEND RATE SCHEDULE
Westport, CT – Westport Officials have been notified that Aquarion Water Company recently-filed a rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). The proceeding, PURA Docket No. 22-07-01, Application of Aquarion Water Company of Connecticut to Amend its Rate Schedule, was initiated on July 1, 2022 when Aquarion Water filed a Notice of Intent, and continues with the receipt of the company’s formal application, which was filed on August 29, 2022.
Comments / 0