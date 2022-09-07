Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Organizations accepting donations to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If people would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, officials said there is a need for donations of specific items. St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center at 2890 Chad...
kezi.com
Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.
kezi.com
Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help. The form is...
kezi.com
Non-profit helps Holiday Farm Fire survivors return home
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- There are all kinds of groups helping fire victims in the long road to recovery. The McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group was established in 2021. They work with several other groups to help families with their unmet needs as they return to the community. The recently received $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. So far, they’ve helped 75 families, including one that had a new manufactured home, but didn’t have the money to hook up plumbing or electricity.
kezi.com
Local animal organizations supporting animal evacuations for Oakridge area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Residents around Oakridge are encouraged to start making plans to move their large animals and pets. Oakridge residents under fire evacuation can bring their animals and livestock to the horse arena at the Lane Events Center at 796 West 13th Ave. in Eugene if they have nowhere else to safely bring their livestock.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
kezi.com
Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City is hosting a fundraiser for amputees
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fundraiser is being held on Saturday to benefit disabled individuals looking to acquire prosthetic limbs. On Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City will host a benefit car wash to raise funds to help amputees toward the purchase of prosthetic limb. Guaranty Chevrolet owner Shannon Nill, who lost a limb as a child, says the car wash is free, but accepting donations. Any donation will be matched by Guaranty and go toward the purchase of prosthetics for amputees.
kezi.com
Fire officials waive restrictions on fuel-powered generators
LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 74,420 acres Saturday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 74,420 acres as of Saturday evening, according to fire officials. Seven task force teams of firefighters are preparing for direct attack and initial attack from Saturday night into Sunday morning, officials said. They will be strategically placed throughout the fire and surrounding communities with resources from the Oregon State Fire Marshall.
kezi.com
Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman. At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there. But on her...
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
thatoregonlife.com
Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place
Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
kezi.com
Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
kezi.com
LEAVE NOW -- Oakridge and Westfir under Level Three evacuation order
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A Level Three evacuation order has been issued for the Oakridge and Westfir areas. Everyone in the area should leave immediately. If you are in the Oakridge or Westfir areas – evacuate immediately. Do not stop to gather more personal belongings. Get away from the area right now.
kezi.com
Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
