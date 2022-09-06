LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson’s debut provided reasons to believe the team won’t be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For a team that lost 29 of 33 games the previous two seasons, losing a winnable game showed what could be the start of a turnaround. “We beat ourselves,” Pederson said. “Some costly mistakes at the wrong time. Games come down to three to five plays every week, and we got to finish better.” Had the Jaguars finished what should have been an easy pitch and catch from Trevor Lawrence to former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, or converted on fourth and goal from the 3, or had kicker Riley Patterson not doinked a 37-yard field goal attempt off the right upright, the Jaguars could have pounced on some Washington mistakes and changed the course of the game.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO