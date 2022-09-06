Read full article on original website
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson’s debut provided reasons to believe the team won’t be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For a team that lost 29 of 33 games the previous two seasons, losing a winnable game showed what could be the start of a turnaround. “We beat ourselves,” Pederson said. “Some costly mistakes at the wrong time. Games come down to three to five plays every week, and we got to finish better.” Had the Jaguars finished what should have been an easy pitch and catch from Trevor Lawrence to former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, or converted on fourth and goal from the 3, or had kicker Riley Patterson not doinked a 37-yard field goal attempt off the right upright, the Jaguars could have pounced on some Washington mistakes and changed the course of the game.
Patriots say QB Mac Jones suffered back injury
The New England Patriots revealed after their season-opening loss to the host Miami Dolphins that quarterback Mac Jones would not
Crucial red-zone fumble mars Mariota's debut as Falcons QB
ATLANTA (AP) — A crucial red-zone fumble by Marcus Mariota spoiled his debut as Atlanta’s starter on Sunday and set up another blown big lead for the Falcons. The loss provided a painful reminder of Atlanta’s past as it tries to launch a new era with Mariota at quarterback. The Falcons led 23-10 when Mariota lost a fumble at the Saints 5 in the third quarter. Even though New Orleans failed to immediately capitalize on the turnover, it was a missed opportunity for Atlanta to put the game away in Mariota’s first start. The Falcons were outscored 17-3 from there and lost their season opener 27-26 on Sunday.
Robert Saleh Critical of Jets' Mistakes After Ugly Loss in Opener
Saleh made it clear that New York needs to clean it up going forward after a loss with many costly mistakes like missed kicks and dropped passes
Fields throws 2 TDs, Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and the Chicago Bears gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on a rain-soaked Sunday. Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10. Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019 and returned the ball to the 21. That led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert, making it 19-10. San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Niners star tight end George Kittle missed the game because of a groin issue. Heavy rain flooded the area and drenched the new Bermuda grass installed this week instead of the traditional Kentucky bluegrass used in a stadium often criticized for its choppy surface. As the final seconds ticked away, Bears players took head-first dives into the soggy end zone.
