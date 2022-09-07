ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westinghouse a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

COTC announces President's, Dean's honor roll lists

NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s Honors List for summer semester 2022 to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement. Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg

Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Over and out: Mayfield punches through Akron Garfield

It would have taken a herculean effort for Akron Garfield to claim this one, and Mayfield wouldn't allow that in a 49-6 decision during this Ohio football game. The last time Mayfield and Akron Garfield played in a 51-6 game on October 9, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Marysville knocks out Hilliard Bradley

Marysville stretched out and finally snapped Hilliard Bradley to earn a 43-29 victory at Marysville High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School. For a full recap, click here.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Highland thwarts Ontario's quest for perfect season

ONTARIO -- Highland jumped on top early and maintained the lead at every quarter stop to thwart Ontario 27-17 on Friday night at Ontario High School. The Scots darted to a 7-0 first-quarter edge, and owned a 14-10 halftime margin. Highland took a 20-10 lead into the final 12 minutes. The two teams traded touchdowns in the final period.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Eagles stun Findlay in GMAC opener

FINDLAY — Austin Brenner threw for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as 20th-ranked Ashland University throttled Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay 28-3 in a Saturday road romp. Brenner threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bolin in the first quarter, spotting the...
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge

No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
BRUNSWICK, OH

