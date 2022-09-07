Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: What's the status of the West Park shopping center?
MANSFIELD – The West Park Shopping Center has been a public eyesore on the once prominent "Miracle Mile" for years. Richland Source first reported on the decline of the shopping center in 2019. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington tops Mount Vernon for first win of the season
Photos from Lexington's 30-7 win at home Friday night against Mount Vernon in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. The gallery includes photos from the marching bands of both schools.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westinghouse a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
richlandsource.com
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza
SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7
West Holmes beat Mansfield Senior 37-7 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at West Holmes. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
COTC announces President's, Dean's honor roll lists
NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s Honors List for summer semester 2022 to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement. Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed.
richlandsource.com
Montpelier finds its footing in sprinting past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Montpelier's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 40-19 in Ohio high school football action on September 10. The first quarter gave Montpelier a 6-0 lead over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic.
richlandsource.com
Dover ends the party for Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice
Dover notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 19-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dover moved in front of Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg
Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Mayfield punches through Akron Garfield
It would have taken a herculean effort for Akron Garfield to claim this one, and Mayfield wouldn't allow that in a 49-6 decision during this Ohio football game. The last time Mayfield and Akron Garfield played in a 51-6 game on October 9, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Marysville knocks out Hilliard Bradley
Marysville stretched out and finally snapped Hilliard Bradley to earn a 43-29 victory at Marysville High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Section of Trimble Road to become single-lane for storm line repairs
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to storm line repairs it will be necessary to reduce traffic to a single lane in the following area while repairs are being completed. North Trimble Road southbound lane from Park Avenue West to West Fourth Street.
richlandsource.com
Highland thwarts Ontario's quest for perfect season
ONTARIO -- Highland jumped on top early and maintained the lead at every quarter stop to thwart Ontario 27-17 on Friday night at Ontario High School. The Scots darted to a 7-0 first-quarter edge, and owned a 14-10 halftime margin. Highland took a 20-10 lead into the final 12 minutes. The two teams traded touchdowns in the final period.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tells Marysville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Dublin Coffman bottled Marysville 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Coffman breathed fire in front of Marysville 2-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Eagles stun Findlay in GMAC opener
FINDLAY — Austin Brenner threw for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as 20th-ranked Ashland University throttled Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay 28-3 in a Saturday road romp. Brenner threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bolin in the first quarter, spotting the...
richlandsource.com
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge
No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
