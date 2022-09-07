ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023

Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss

MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nick Pivetta
NBC Sports

A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch

The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants shut down, swept by Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The Giants planned to lean on openers and "bulk innings guys" throughout Thursday's doubleheader at American Family Field, but in the third inning of the second game, it became a bullpen day for both sides. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tommy La...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Leone's release signals beginning of change for Giants' bullpen

CHICAGO -- Dominic Leone was quietly one of the best success stories of the 2021 season for the Giants' front office and staff. After a rough stretch with Cleveland the year before, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants and posted a 1.51 ERA, helping the bullpen transform into one of the best in the majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Laureano has emotional dugout outburst during A's latest loss

The struggles continue for the Athletics following their 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. Chicago is hammering A's pitching during the series, scoring 29 runs and pounding out 48 hits in three games, adding salt to Oakland's wound as they crawl to the finish of a forgettable 2022 MLB season.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy