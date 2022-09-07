Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023
Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB・
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss
MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Webb, Bart power Giants to skid-ending win
CHICAGO -- It was a gorgeous 80 degrees at first pitch on Saturday, but much of the pregame chatter in the Giants clubhouse and dugout was about bad weather. It's supposed to rain most of the day Sunday and the Giants are a little unsure if they'll be able to get their final game of the road trip in.
NBC Sports
Why Kurkjian believes Giants should sign Judge this offseason
The 2022 MLB season for the Giants is a forgetful one. The playoffs have become an afterthought, and now the focus for San Francisco is the offseason. In the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have the star power to contend for years to come. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch
The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants shut down, swept by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The Giants planned to lean on openers and "bulk innings guys" throughout Thursday's doubleheader at American Family Field, but in the third inning of the second game, it became a bullpen day for both sides. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tommy La...
NBC Sports
Kapler, Giants encouraged by progress of emerging young core
CHICAGO -- As David Villar took grounders at second base an hour before the Giants' game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field, Gabe Kapler crouched down on the edge of the infield dirt. He took his phone out and started recording, checking every few seconds to see how the shot had turned out.
NBC Sports
Leone's release signals beginning of change for Giants' bullpen
CHICAGO -- Dominic Leone was quietly one of the best success stories of the 2021 season for the Giants' front office and staff. After a rough stretch with Cleveland the year before, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants and posted a 1.51 ERA, helping the bullpen transform into one of the best in the majors.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Laureano has emotional dugout outburst during A's latest loss
The struggles continue for the Athletics following their 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. Chicago is hammering A's pitching during the series, scoring 29 runs and pounding out 48 hits in three games, adding salt to Oakland's wound as they crawl to the finish of a forgettable 2022 MLB season.
NBC Sports
Andrus makes A's pay as Puk implodes in loss to White Sox
When the Athletics selected A.J. Puk with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, they envisioned him as a dominant starter. Instead, he battled arm injuries during his first few professional seasons, forcing the 6-foot-7 lefty into a bullpen role, which he has excelled at this year.
NBC Sports
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent shortstops
A handful of star shortstops are set to become free agents this winter. Boston Red Sox veteran Xander Bogaerts is expected to be one of them. All signs point toward Bogaerts opting out of his contract and testing free agency after the 2022 season. Boston's homegrown shortstop should command a hefty deal on the open market after adding a fourth All-Star campaign to his résumé.
Comments / 0