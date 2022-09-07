Read full article on original website
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case
Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
Washington Examiner
White House claim Biden wasn't briefed on Trump investigation contradicted by National Archives
The White House's claim President Joe Biden was not briefed about the investigation into former President Donald Trump appears to have been contradicted by a letter from the head of the National Archives and Records Administration. Biden officials have repeatedly said the White House did not know about the raid...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Lefty bias finally catches up with CNN’s Harwood
This week’s Liberal Media Scream has an example of journalism’s leftist bias finally costing one of its own. Not long after CNN correspondent John Harwood was on the air last week blasting former President Donald Trump as a “dishonest demagogue,” the onetime Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted that he was out on the street looking for work.
Jill Biden to announce Vanessa Valdivia as new press secretary
First lady Jill Biden will announce Vanessa Valdivia as her new press secretary on Thursday, her office confirmed.
deseret.com
Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information
Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
Zelensky speaks to CNN about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia
In an exclusive interview, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia in the southern and eastern parts of the country.
Will the real Joe Biden please stand up
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. It’s not exactly breaking news that Democrats detest Donald Trump. They loathe just about everything about him. And by “everything,” I mean … everything! But in a crazy way, they love the guy they hate. Well, maybe not actually “love”; more like “need,” because they see him as their best hope for a come-from-behind victory in November.
Greg Gutfeld: Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war while a real war is going on with civilians
Greg Gutfeld discusses how Democrats' soft-on-crime policies have unleashed a "war" on American citizens and how the judges and district attorneys releasing these criminals should be charged for the consequences of their decisions on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: The Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war, right?...
Washington Examiner
Fire election denier Karine Jean-Pierre
The president delivered a bombastic speech last week blasting “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy. His reasoning was that these Republicans refuse to “recognize the will of the people” and “accept the results of a free election” and should therefore be considered “semi-fascists.”
Fox News
The DOJ’s Mar-A-Lago Dilemma
The Department of Justice is facing backlash after the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaving many Americans with unanswered questions. As information related to the case continues being leaked and Attorney General Merrick Garland refuses to discuss the case any further, both the American people and the federal government have been left in uncomfortable situations. Former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and FOX News Contributor Andy McCarthy joins to explain why this case is causing Americans to grow increasingly frustrated with the US Justice System, how the former President could be prosecuted regardless of whether the documents found at Mar-a-Lago are considered “classified” and how this investigation is impacted by the impending Midterms.
deseret.com
Snapchat admits it allowed Democrats to access Republican voter data
Snap Inc. executives say they inadvertently gave Democrats access to a cache of Republican data. The company’s blunder allowed Democrats to better tailor their ads to reach right-leaning voters for the upcoming midterm election. Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, released data by Republican firm i360 into its political ad records...
