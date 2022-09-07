The Department of Justice is facing backlash after the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaving many Americans with unanswered questions. As information related to the case continues being leaked and Attorney General Merrick Garland refuses to discuss the case any further, both the American people and the federal government have been left in uncomfortable situations. Former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and FOX News Contributor Andy McCarthy joins to explain why this case is causing Americans to grow increasingly frustrated with the US Justice System, how the former President could be prosecuted regardless of whether the documents found at Mar-a-Lago are considered “classified” and how this investigation is impacted by the impending Midterms.

