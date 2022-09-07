Read full article on original website
Related
Nate Diaz Is Ready To Part Ways With The UFC, ‘I’ve Been Stuck In The Cage For A Long Time’
Nate Diaz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. For several months now Nate Diaz has been asking to be released from his UFC contract. Diaz was on the last fight of his current contract and had been trying to get that fight scheduled for some time now. When it looked like the UFC would not be giving him his wish, Diaz began to publicly call out the UFC on social media. Now, he has a fight lined up with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, although it was not Diaz’s choice.
Nate Diaz Taps Out Tony Ferguson With Guillotine In Round 4 – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
The UFC 279 main event is finally here. And no, it’s not Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. Instead, we’re getting a short-notice scrap between two legends in the sport. Tony Ferguson moves back up to welterweight to take on the younger Diaz brother. For Diaz, it could be the last UFC appearance for the Stockton superstar. For Ferguson, it’s a chance at redemption.
Daniel Rodriguez Gets Controversial Split Decision Win Over Li Jingliang – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
A catchweight bout between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, September 10, 2022) at UFC 279. Both fighters are swinging early. They exchange body kicks. A lot of fast-paced action here. Rodriguez with a nice jab. Jingliang with a combination followed by a body kick. Jingliang catches a body kick from Rodriguez and lands his own. He eats a headkick partially from Rodriguez though. Rodriguez with a kick-heavy game. Jingliang misses a kick and receives a big counter right from Rodriguez but somehow eats it. Jingliang catches a body kick and drops Rodriguez with a leg kick. Jingliang with a push kick to the body to end the round.
Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘
Nate Diaz is just hours away from making with will most likely be his final walk to the Octagon when he steps into the main event spotlight at UFC 279 on Saturday night. Meeting him inside of the cage will be undefeated Swedish star Khamzat Chimaev. Much has been said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnny Walker Chokes Out Ion Cutelaba – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
Kicking off the UFC 279 main card was Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight showdown. Walker, who had lost four of his last five, stepped into the Octagon desperately looking for a win to keep his spot on the roster. Cutelaba entered the bout coming off a loss to Ryan Spann in May but has fared better than his opponent as of late, going 2-3 in his last five outings.
Gilbert Burns Gives His Thoughts On the UFC 279 Main Event, Explains Diaz’s Best Chance To Win
Gilbert Burns is looking for a Nate Diaz upset in the UFC 279 main event. Gilbert Burns was the last man to share the cage with Khamat Chimaev. The two fought to a third-round decision that went the way of Chimaev. Now as Chimaev prepares for his next challenge, the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Burns is looking on. Burns is a veteran of the sport and now sees just how Chimaev behaves inside the cage. He feels he has a unique perspective in this fight and is sharing his breakdown and prediction.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Legend Renzo Gracie Was Reportedly Involved In A Fight In A NYC Subway Station
BJJ legend Renzo Gracie has reportedly been involved in a fight in a New York City subway station. The Gracie family is like royalty in the world of mixed martial arts and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Gracie jiu-jitsu way of life changed the ground game in MMA forever. Fighters from all over the world learn this way of grappling and the Gracie family is to thank for the skills both fighters and everyday people utilize to keep themselves safe on a daily basis. Renzo Gracie is one of the family members who played a large role in making Gracie jiu-jitsu the worldwide phenomenon it is today.
Irene Aldana Folds Macy Chiasson With Up-Kick to the Liver – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
Top ten tranked women’s bantamweights Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson stepped into the Octagon as part of the UFC 279 main card on Saturday night. Both fighters stepped up against one another winning three of their last five contests. Sitting as the No. 4 ranked women’s bantamweight, Aldana hoped to inch her way a little bit closer to a world title opportunity. Chiasson, sitting in the No. 10 spot, looked to jump the line and break her way into the top five with a convincing victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dana White Provides Details On Backstage Chaos That Canceled UFC 279 Press Conference
Dana White started off his media scrum following the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference by stating he wouldn’t reveal everything that happened. The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was set to go down Thursday night with the likes of Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Tony Ferguson Li Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.
Khamzat Chimaev Runs Through Kevin Holland With First-Round Submission – UFC 279 Results (Highlights)
A catchweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland is taking place now (Saturday, September 10, 2022) at UFC 279. Chimaev takes Holland down instantly. However, Holland scrambles and gets up. Chimaev still has a hold of him and manages to get him down despite Holland’s scrambles. Chimaev is on top as he looks to land ground and pound. Holland gets to his feet but Chimaev takes him down again. Chimaev looks to sink in a D’arce. Holland is slipping out but Chimaev continues to adjust and tighten the choke. Holland eventually has to tap.
Knockout and Technical Knockout: What Are the Differences?
If you have ever watched combat sports such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), boxing, and kickboxing, chances are that you have heard terms like technical knockout and knockout. However, it might be challenging to grasp what the fans are referring to when such terminologies are used, especially if you’re new to the MMA world. You will learn about some significant distinctions between a technical knockout and a knockout in this post as it applies to boxing and MMA.
Thiago Santos Leaves UFC, Signs With PFL
Thiago Santos is no longer a UFC fighter. The Professional Fighters League is making some big moves for the 2023 season. A few weeks ago, they snatched up former UFC featherweight fighter Shane Burgos, and now they got a former title challenger. On Thursday, ESPN was the first to report the news that former light heavyweight title challenger ‘Marreta’ Santos has decided to part ways with the UFC and sign with the PFL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paulo Costa Calls Khamzat Chimaev ‘Fake Gangster’ After Recent Altercation
Paulo Costa is calling Khamzat Chimaev a “fake gangster” after their recent altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Recently, it was revealed that the former middleweight title challenger and rising welterweight star Chimaev were involved in an altercation that nearly got physical. During a recent interview with Full...
Dustin Poirier Throws His Name Into The Hat To Face Nate Diaz After Khamzat Chimaev Misses Weight
Dustin Poirier is never one to shy away from a fight and now he might be one to go looking for a fight. The Friday of Fight Week is often filled with excitement and sometimes drama. Today as the fighters began to step on the scale for UFC 279, the drama began to unfold. As time went on there were rumblings that Khamzat Chimaev, one of the headliners may be overweight. Those rumors turned out to be true as he stepped on the scale at 178 pounds, seven pounds over the welterweight limit. Immediately people began to wonder if the fight against Nate Diaz would be off, or if perhaps a replacement would be called in. One man who was not on the premise or even in the state decided to chime in.
Conor McGregor Congratulates Nate Diaz, Still Wants Third Fight; ‘Our Trilogy Will Happen’
Nate Diaz steps into the Octagon at UFC 279 for what many believe will be for the last time. Two-time opponent Conor McGregor congratulated Diaz on his run with the promotion and finally achieving his freedom from the organization. It has been a rocky road for Nate Diaz over the...
Conor McGregor Says Khamzat Chimaev Should Have Been Pulled From UFC 279; ‘The Smirks on the Scale Were Enough for Me’
Khamzat Chimaev stepped onto the scale for the official UFC 279 weigh-in on Friday. The Swedish contender tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds, 7.5 pounds over the contractually obligated limit for his welterweight non-title main event with Nate Diaz. As a result, the entire event was in jeopardy. Fortunately for...
Laura Sanko Details Experience as Commentator for Regional Promotion LFA; ‘I Was So Close to Crying’
UFC commentator Laura Sanko may not technically be the first female commentator in UFC history, but she is by far and away the most popular among MMA fans. Starting as a sideline reporter for the promotion after cutting short her own career as a professional fighter, Sanko received the call in January 2021 to commentate an event for Legacy Fighting Alliance on UFC Fight Pass. Receiving high praise for her expertise in the broadcast booth, Sanko was given her shot commentating for the Las Vegas-based promotion on Dana White‘s Contender Series that same year.
Paulo Costa Talks Beef With Khamzat Chimaev And The Truth About His ‘Secret Juice’
Paulo Costa is making moves in The UFC and in business. UFC is filled with great fighters and great personalities. Among those personalities are funny fighters, serious fighters, fighters who are great on social media, and those who are not. One man who is making a name for himself on social media and in the cage is Paulo Costa. Costa is coming off of his last win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. In the lead-up to that fight, costa created a new trademark for himself in his “secret Juice.”
Grappling Star Gordon Ryan Recalls Stomach Health Issue That Kept Him Sideline
Gordon Ryan has been dealing with a load of health issues in past years. In the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling there is nobody better at no-gi that Gordon Ryan. The multi-time IBJJF World No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion has been at the top of his craft for some time now but has not been feeling good for years. Ryan has been suffering from a debilitating stomach issue for a while now. The issues got so bad that Ryan had to stop competing for some time.
Jake Paul Trash Talks Anderson Silva in Latest Video; ‘I’m The Eight-Legged Arachnid Killer’
Jake Paul is ready to jump into the deep end after being criticized for years for his lack of real competition inside the boxing ring. The YouTuber turned professional boxer will meet former UFC middleweight world champion, and one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva on October 29th.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0