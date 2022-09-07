Dustin Poirier is never one to shy away from a fight and now he might be one to go looking for a fight. The Friday of Fight Week is often filled with excitement and sometimes drama. Today as the fighters began to step on the scale for UFC 279, the drama began to unfold. As time went on there were rumblings that Khamzat Chimaev, one of the headliners may be overweight. Those rumors turned out to be true as he stepped on the scale at 178 pounds, seven pounds over the welterweight limit. Immediately people began to wonder if the fight against Nate Diaz would be off, or if perhaps a replacement would be called in. One man who was not on the premise or even in the state decided to chime in.

