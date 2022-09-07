ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday night, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. During the match, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference

Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

