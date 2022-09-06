Earlier generations of the BMW 5-series set benchmarks for sports-sedan road manners that we still refer to when evaluating ride and handling. But years before the 2023 5-series arrived this model moved on to a more comfort-focused mission. BMW’sexecutive sedan looks upscale without being ostentatious, and that stealthy appearance provides some respite from constabulary scrutiny. And that’s a good thing, especially if you order the turbocharged inline-six 540i or twin-turbo V-8 M550imodels, which can hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and 3.5 seconds, respectively. Looking for a 5-series with a more relaxed personality? The entry-level 530i and plug-in hybrid 530e, both four-cylinder-powered, offer adequate punch and also the benefit of better fuel economy. No matter the trim, the 5-series offers plenty of space for passengers and a list of luxury and technology features that keep pace with rivals such as the Audi A6, Genesis G80, and Mercedes-Benz E-class. The fiver’s handling might not be the sharpest, but it can waft down the road as effortlessly as any mid-size luxury cruiser.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO