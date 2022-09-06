Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Volkswagen New Beetle RSi Was One Juiced-Up Bug
Here is the rarest and most expensive Volkswagen ever built. It's a bizarre, wide-bodied, and whale-tailed machine, packed with carbon fiber, aluminum, all-wheel-drive, and the first narrow-angle 3.2-liter V-6 (VR6) available in a production VW. Presenting something you forgot about, or perhaps never knew existed: the New Beetle RSi. Sitting...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Jeep Recon, Mid-Size Wagoneer S Are Brand's First U.S.-Bound EVs
The 2024 Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S are two new EV models and the brand's first for the U.S. market. The Recon shares traits with the Wrangler, and the mid-size Wagoneer EV is different than the full-size, gas-fed Wagoneers. Jeep also revealed the Avenger, an electric subcompact SUV that won't...
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
topgear.com
Rimac: “I was fighting with Porsche and VW that next Bugatti shouldn’t be electric”
Bugatti boss had ‘heated arguments’ to make next hypercar a hybrid. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The next Bugatti will feature a brand new combustion engine, but the path to clearing it wasn’t straightforward. Speaking to TopGear.com, Bugatti – and Rimac –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Porsche IPO, Ferrari Purosangue: Car News Headlines
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information. You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW 5-series
Earlier generations of the BMW 5-series set benchmarks for sports-sedan road manners that we still refer to when evaluating ride and handling. But years before the 2023 5-series arrived this model moved on to a more comfort-focused mission. BMW’sexecutive sedan looks upscale without being ostentatious, and that stealthy appearance provides some respite from constabulary scrutiny. And that’s a good thing, especially if you order the turbocharged inline-six 540i or twin-turbo V-8 M550imodels, which can hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and 3.5 seconds, respectively. Looking for a 5-series with a more relaxed personality? The entry-level 530i and plug-in hybrid 530e, both four-cylinder-powered, offer adequate punch and also the benefit of better fuel economy. No matter the trim, the 5-series offers plenty of space for passengers and a list of luxury and technology features that keep pace with rivals such as the Audi A6, Genesis G80, and Mercedes-Benz E-class. The fiver’s handling might not be the sharpest, but it can waft down the road as effortlessly as any mid-size luxury cruiser.
China-Built Tesla Model 3s Could Get a Range Boost From New Battery Tech
via Getty ImagesCATL's new battery chemistry could result in energy density up to 20% higher than current cells.
Movie chain operator Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group (CINE.L) on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
insideevs.com
Electrify America Introduces Balanced Charging; New Naming Scheme
Electrify America today announced its next-generation DC fast charger design, as well as new nomenclature for its different levels of charging speeds. The new chargers have a single connector with a much longer cable. The new cables are 18 feet long and designed to reach either side of the vehicle, eliminating the need for the second cable on each charger.
NFL・
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Jeep Recon EV
Electric vehicles have made their mark across nearly every segment, zapping into classes of vehicles such as full-size pickup trucks, station wagons, and luxury SUVs, but the upcoming 2024 Jeep Recon EV is coming to crawl rocks. Inspired by the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the four-wheel-drive Recon EV is a fully electric mid-size SUV with an available power-folding rooftop and easily removable doors. Other than the Wrangler, the Ford Bronco is the only pony with tricks like that. Initial images show a tailgate-mounded spare tire, but details on price, range, battery size, and total power output haven’t been revealed yet. We can, however, see details such as an illuminated seven-slot front grille, meaty BFGoodrich T/A rubber, and seating for up to five people atop rubberized flooring. We’ll update this space as our own little reconnaissance mission for Jeep Recon info continues. In the meantime, we wait for the Recon EV’s initial production date—set for sometime in 2024—to arrive.
Indian imports of Russian oil have surged as the country tries to curb inflation with cheap crude, official says
Russia's share of India's oil imports has increased this year to 12% from 2% since the start of the war. Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Financial Minister, said that was part of the nation's effort to control rising inflation. Discounted imports of Russian crude keep India's fuel prices lower, while the West...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada
The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Comes Exclusively with 6.0-Liter W-12
The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed is powered by the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine that produces 626 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque. The Speed is set apart by dark trim, unique 22-inch wheels, and lots of speed badges. The W-12 is no longer offered in the base $200,000...
ECB hikes interest rates by record 75bp and slashes growth forecasts; UK ‘at less risk of recession’ after energy support – business live
Christine Lagarde warns that eurozone economic growth is weakening, but EBC plumps for record increase in borrowing costs to curb inflation
Energy ministers to thrash out EU approach to gas and electricity crisis
EU energy ministers will gather for emergency talks in Brussels on Friday to thrash out common measures in an effort to counter a gas and electricity price crisis that threatens to make energy bills unaffordable for households and businesses and tip Europe into recession. The European Commission president, Ursula von...
Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports
BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - General Motors has lost its mojo in China. Sales of its flagship Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands have slumped by a third over the past five years to 1.3 million cars a year as consumers snap up smart EVs made by home-grown firms such as Xpeng (9868.HK), Nio (9866.HK) and BYD .
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX
• This Honda-badged sports car was spied. • Proportions suggest a mid-mounted engine (or electric motor). • Could it be a smaller successor to the Acura NSX?. A new father's bleary-eyed late-night run for baby supplies suddenly becomes more interesting when something catches his eye in the lighted window of a darkened office park. He swings into the lot for a closer look and discovers this: a Honda-badged sports car that looks like a shrunken Acura NSX. But what is it?
German chancellor rejects calls to reverse nuclear power plant closures
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has rejected calls for his government to commit to a longer-term extension of the life of the country’s nuclear power plants and insisted that Europe’s largest economy would have enough energy to get through the winter. Scholz shut down criticism from the opposition...
Comments / 2