Roddy Ricch Shares New Single ‘Ghetto Superstar’ Ft. G Herbo & Doe Boy: Listen
Roddy Ricch is currently working on his next project called Feed Tha Streets 3 which is scheduled to arrive before the end of this year. After teasing the new single for a couple of days, the Compton artist has released ‘Ghetto Superstar’ featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy today, a day earlier than expected. The song is produced by two super producers: Mustard and Southside — listen to it below.
Meek Mill Releases New Song & Video ‘Early Mornings’ — Watch
Back in July, after it was revealed that he was parting ways with Roc Nation, Meek Mill announced that he was going to release a series of mixtapes starting in September. He also said that he’d release a single in August and while that didn’t happen, tonight we get our first dose of new music.
Cordae & Hit-Boy Join Forces on New Song ‘Checkmate’ for Madden 23: Listen
Cordae and Hit-Boy have joined forces on a new song called ‘Checkmate’. The two had teased the song earlier this week on Instagram, revealing that they made the new tune for Madden 23 soundtrack. A tease of the exclusive track was featured in a new Madden NFL 23 TV spot starting August 19 when the game launched worldwide. The Grammy award winning and multi platinum Hit-Boy has also created 33 exclusive beats for the game’s cinematics.
NAV Releases New Album ‘Demons Protected By Angels’ — Listen
NAV released his last album Good Intentions right around the start of the pandemic and perhaps that played into the fact that it went under the radar for most. But back in June, the XO artist announced that his new album Demons Protected By Angels was on the way. After...
Watch JID’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert
The much awaited NPR Tiny Desk concert from JID is here. The Atlanta rapper performs a medley of fan favorite tracks and songs from his critically acclaimed third album, The Forever Story which is out now. JID shows off his versatility by performing songs such as ‘Kody Blu 31’, ‘Surround Sound’, ‘151 Rum’ and more, backed by live band that includes drums, bass, horns and backup singers.
Cam’ron, Mase & Jadakiss Announce ‘3 Headed Monster’ Tour
Cam’ron, Mase and Jadakiss have announced a combined tour called 3 Headed Monster today. There have been talks about Cam’ron and Jadakiss planning a tour together but the official announcement with Mase added to the lineup is definitely a surprise. The tour kicks off in Bridgeport, CT at...
John Legend Releases Double Album ‘LEGEND’ Ft. Rick Ross, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Ty Dolla Sign, More
John Legend has released his new album LEGEND via Republic Records. The veteran singer explained the title of his album last month in a statement. “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”
