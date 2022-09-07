John Legend has released his new album LEGEND via Republic Records. The veteran singer explained the title of his album last month in a statement. “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO