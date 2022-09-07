Read full article on original website
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
UFC 279 Performance Bonus Winners
UFC 279 managed to survive some stressful moments during fight week to deliver an exciting night of action for the fans in Las Vegas. The event featured several back-and-forth contests that easily could have been awarded Fight of the Night honors, but the UFC had to consider the fact that a number of fighters missed weight and were ineligible for bonuses. The promotion decided to award 4 Performance of the Night bonuses for some of night’s standout individual results.
Chimaev Explains Why He Won’t Fight Paulo Costa After Altercation
Khamzat Chimaev has a very simple reason why he has no interest in a Paulo Costa fight. Earlier this week, the duo almost came to blows during a heated verbal altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. A frothing Chimaev was held back by teammates as he hurled stinging insults and offers to throw down at Costa, who largely appeared calm and collected throughout the ordeal.
Tony Ferguson Shares Advice On How To Achieve Your Dreams
Tony Ferguson is sharing some knowledge with the world leading up to his UFC 279 fight. UFC 279 will now feature a main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. This matchup came seemingly out of nowhere after Chimaev’s weight miss shook up the card, but it’s a fight MMA fans have dreamed of for years.
Fighters React To UFC 279 Shakeup: Diaz vs Ferguson, Chimaev vs Holland
After one of the craziest days before a fight night in MMA history, it seems that UFC 279 finally has some clarity. It was originally expected that UFC 279 would feature a welterweight main event between Nate Diaz, who is fighting out his UFC contract, and Khamzat Chimaev. However, after starting fights throughout the week and during the pre-fight presser, Chimaev weighed in a staggering 7.5 over the welterweight limit, leading to Diaz not wanting to take the fight.
Fighters React To Nate Diaz’s Fairy-Tale Moment At UFC 279
If UFC 279 was the last time that Nate Diaz will compete in the Octagon, he is going out on a memorable note. After a build-up that was supposed to culminate in Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev, the Stockton native would be matched up with former interim champ Tony Ferguson on just 24 hours’ notice after a massive weight miss from Chimaev. In the end, this turned out to be a competitive bout, and the last one on Nate’s UFC contract.
Holland: Thompson Says My Name But Ignores DMs
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has called on veteran contender Stephen Thompson to respond to his Instagram messages. This weekend at UFC 279, Holland will look to continue his fine form since dropping to 170 pounds by extending his win streak to three. Having struggled against elite competition at middleweight, “Trailblazer” has impressed in his new division, stopping Alex Oliveira via TKO this past March and Tim Means by way of submission three months later at UFC Austin.
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
Fighters React To Johnny Walker’s Submission Over Ion Cutelaba
Johnny Walker is back in the win column, and he will not be denied. Coming into UFC 279, Walker was in desperate need of a win, having gone 1-4 in his last five fights, including a knockout defeat in his outing prior to facing the always intense Ion Cutelaba. This...
Sandhagen: O’Malley Is ‘Going To Face Some S—t’ Against Yan
Cory Sandhagen has some experience with fighting former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and thinks that it will be too much for Sean O’Malley to handle. Sandhagen has established himself among the top of the ultra-stacked bantamweight division, having faced three of the best the weight class has ever seen. While he may not have come out on top, he put up a good fight against the likes of champion Aljamain Sterling, top contender TJ Dillashaw, as well as Yan, the latter of which being a bout for the interim title.
UFC 279 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
After arguably the most chaotic fight week in company history, the final card for UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson is finally locked in, and we are all set for blastoff. The new main event will feature Nate Diaz taking on Tony Ferguson in a five-round main event. The headliner was originally set to be Khamzat Chimaev vs. Diaz, but after Chimaev missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, last-minute changes were in order.
Till Speaks On Presser Incident, Explains Holland Interaction
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his side of Thursday’s press conference incident and explained his verbal altercation with Kevin Holland. MMA News’ own Andrew Starc recently covered the five most memorable press conference moments in 2021-22, but it’s probably safe to say that none came close to what went down this week in Las Vegas — although it may be hard to even count the event as a presser…
Fighters React To Rodriguez’s UFC 279 Decision Win Over Jingliang
A late change in opponent did nothing to alter Daniel Rodriguez’s performance in his main card fight at UFC 279. “D-Rod” was originally scheduled to meet Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight fight. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and the card experienced a significant shakeup, Li Jingliang agreed to face Rodriguez at the same 180-pound limit the 35-year-old had already weighed in at.
Mini Khabib Drops Intel On Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss
It appears very possible that Khamzat Chimaev had no particular interest in making the welterweight limit for his UF 279 bout with Nate Diaz. After a pre-fight press conference that erupted into pandemonium and was canceled before it really ever began, fans knew that the remaining build-up to UFC 279 was going to be wild. After all, not only did Chimaev start a fight with his main event dance partner in Diaz, but things apparently began when he went after Kevin Holland.
Thiago Santos Signs With PFL Following Recent UFC Losing Skid
Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has become the latest UFC standout to make the move to the PFL. News of Santos’ UFC departure and signing with the PFL was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to...
Watch: Video Of Chimaev’s UFC 279 Presser Altercations Released
Video has finally been released of the altercations that caused the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference to be canceled have been released, and it was not what you may expect. Excitement was growing to see Nate Diaz fight out his UFC contract by taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Ultimately, this would end up change in historic ways, as a drastic weight miss from the Chechen triggered a domino effect that left Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson, and Chimaev facing Kevin Holland.
Fighters React To Body Upkick KO By Irene Aldana At UFC 279
Irene Aldana scored one of the most unique finishes you will ever see, against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. At the end of a wild fight week, Aldana and Chiasson squared off on the main card of the UFC 279 pay-per-view event, in a pivotal matchup at a 140lb catchweight. The Mexican fighter was fresh off of a victory against Yana Kunistskaya and was looking to continue that momentum with a win in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Johnny Walker Prepares Retirement Window If Title Not Won
As exciting of a fighter as he is, if Johnny Walker can’t be the best in the world, he does not plan on sticking around in the sport. From the moment he arrived in the UFC, Walker was setting the sport on fire with his exciting yet bizarre antics, and making a name based on his unique and over the top personality and fighting style. While his career has seen some highs and lows, and his last five fights have seen him turn in an uninspiring 1-4 record, he is someone who is always worth tuning in to see.
Celebrity Prepared To Bet 10K On Diaz At UFC 279
Internet celebrity Faze Banks has today taken the side of Nate Diaz in his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev, to the tune of ten thousand dollars. The YouTuber and influencer has 5.2 million subscribers and plenty of UFC-related content in his back catalogue. Clearly a fan of Nate Diaz, he will be going against the grain with this bet, as Chimaev is heavily favored to take the win home over the Stockton slugger.
Leon Edwards Questions Usman For “Weird” Response To KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards feels that Kamaru Usman has taken an unusual approach to the UFC 278 aftermath. Edwards pulled off the come-from-behind upset over Usman at UFC 278 just weeks ago in Salt Lake City. He rallied from a few rounds down to catch Usman with a head kick with less than a minute left in the fight.
