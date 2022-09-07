Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Kim Release ‘Plan B’ Remix; Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj’s Son
Earlier this week, Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion posed for a photo together and there were talks about all the possibilities they could be working together on. Turns out, Megan and the rap legend have joined forces for a ‘Plan B’ remix which premiered on Funk Flex show on Hot 97 on Thursday evening. On the song, Kim seems to be taking a shot at Nicki Minaj’s son by calling him a “b*tch.”
NAV Releases New Album ‘Demons Protected By Angels’ — Listen
NAV released his last album Good Intentions right around the start of the pandemic and perhaps that played into the fact that it went under the radar for most. But back in June, the XO artist announced that his new album Demons Protected By Angels was on the way. After...
Roddy Ricch Shares New Single ‘Ghetto Superstar’ Ft. G Herbo & Doe Boy: Listen
Roddy Ricch is currently working on his next project called Feed Tha Streets 3 which is scheduled to arrive before the end of this year. After teasing the new single for a couple of days, the Compton artist has released ‘Ghetto Superstar’ featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy today, a day earlier than expected. The song is produced by two super producers: Mustard and Southside — listen to it below.
Meek Mill Releases New Song & Video ‘Early Mornings’ — Watch
Back in July, after it was revealed that he was parting ways with Roc Nation, Meek Mill announced that he was going to release a series of mixtapes starting in September. He also said that he’d release a single in August and while that didn’t happen, tonight we get our first dose of new music.
Russ Returns with New Song ‘That Was Me’ Following Tour Cancelation: Listen
Russ has been going through some things lately. The rapper was already in Europe for his tour kickoff when he canceled the entire trek at the last minute. The decision last week came as a shock to fans. “I have to cancel the European tour. I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like sh*t. In the last 24 hours sh*t happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst,” he wrote on his Instagram.
Cam’ron, Mase & Jadakiss Announce ‘3 Headed Monster’ Tour
Cam’ron, Mase and Jadakiss have announced a combined tour called 3 Headed Monster today. There have been talks about Cam’ron and Jadakiss planning a tour together but the official announcement with Mase added to the lineup is definitely a surprise. The tour kicks off in Bridgeport, CT at...
Watch JID’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert
The much awaited NPR Tiny Desk concert from JID is here. The Atlanta rapper performs a medley of fan favorite tracks and songs from his critically acclaimed third album, The Forever Story which is out now. JID shows off his versatility by performing songs such as ‘Kody Blu 31’, ‘Surround Sound’, ‘151 Rum’ and more, backed by live band that includes drums, bass, horns and backup singers.
