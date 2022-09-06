Angela Fileccia has taken on the role of director at the University of Maine Counseling Center. Her position began on Aug. 8. Fileccia has 20 years of experience in the field of behavioral health with extensive expertise and knowledge of mental, behavioral and social health needs of community members and clients. She began her career working with children with serious emotional disturbance and then transitioned to working with adults. She worked with adults and elders in both a psychiatric and medical hospital, providing inpatient, acute psychotherapy and care transition planning to individuals with serious and persistent mental illness and substance use disorders.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO