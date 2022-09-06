Read full article on original website
Two vehicle fatal crash leaves one dead on Marcellus Highway
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- On Friday, at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway. Initial investigation revealed that 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, when he collided head-on with the second driver going eastbound.
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Lowell
Authorities say a man was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash near Lowell Thursday morning.
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in single-vehicle crash in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies believe speed and alcohol to be factors in a single-vehicle crash where a driver lost control of his truck and rolled it several times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities say the crash...
Niles Police investigating homicide on 6th Street
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old resident on Thursday night. At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to the area of N. 6th and Ferry streets for a shots fired report. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, a...
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck
ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Overheated bathroom exhaust fan likely cause of Battle Creek house fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A bathroom exhaust fan that overheated is be blamed as the likely cause of a house fire that caused nearly $97,000 worth of damage on Thursday morning at a home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive in Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Fire...
9-year-old on motorbike injured in crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A 9-year-old was injured when his motorbike was struck by a vehicle on E. Lakeshore Drive Monday morning. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of E. Lakeshore Drive Monday around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a vehicle striking a child on a motor bike.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash after running stop sign in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening when he ran a stop sign near Parma and collided with another vehicle. Dhiraj Sharma, 44, of Otsego, was killed Sept. 1, in the crash at the intersection of Devereaux and Eaton Rapids roads in Parma Township west of Jackson, according to Michigan State Police.
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
16-year-old in critical condition after crash near Holland
One person was hurt after a crash near Holland, dispatch says.
