abc57.com

Two vehicle fatal crash leaves one dead on Marcellus Highway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- On Friday, at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway. Initial investigation revealed that 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound on Marcellus Highway and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, when he collided head-on with the second driver going eastbound.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating homicide on 6th Street

NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old resident on Thursday night. At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to the area of N. 6th and Ferry streets for a shots fired report. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, a...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

9-year-old on motorbike injured in crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A 9-year-old was injured when his motorbike was struck by a vehicle on E. Lakeshore Drive Monday morning. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the area of E. Lakeshore Drive Monday around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a vehicle striking a child on a motor bike.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts

Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

