Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Battle Usher In A Verzuz

After Tevin Campbell surprised fans during Usher’s Las Vegas residency to perform his classic hit “Can We Talk,” he believes that the “King of R&B” could challenge R.Kelly in a Verzuz. In a conversation with TMZ, Campbell was asked who he believes can match Usher...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Defends $1K Meet & Greet After Getting Dragged On Twitter

Bow Wow has defended his meet-and-greet package after facing backlash over its hefty price tag. According to his website, the Wanted vocalist is charging $1,000 for a “Diamond VIP Package” for his upcoming Millennium Tour: Turned Up! with Keri Hilson, Mario and others. The package offers fans a...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Named After Raekwon Classic

Quavo and Takeoff are taking inspiration from Raekwon’s 1995 debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (OB4CL) to title their own upcoming joint effort, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) to officially announce the joint project. The post shows the album...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video

Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
TEXAS STATE
People

Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise'

The multi-hyphenate opened up to Gayle King about her wide-ranging collection of awards and the nickname that now comes with them Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) tells @GayleKing what it means to her to be the youngest female EGOT winner in history: “I’m still processing it…it came as a surprise.”Watch our full conversation tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/R9mjzuCsZp— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 8, 2022 Jennifer Hudson has earned a few different nicknames throughout her career, but her latest, "17," is one she proudly gave to herself. As J. Hud explained in a Thursday CBS Mornings interview...
CELEBRITIES

