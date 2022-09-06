Read full article on original website
BET
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres is opening up about her struggles in Hollywood and how she often felt pigeonholed when it came to the kind of roles she was offered. The Bronx-native, who is the daughter of Cuban parents, says that as an actress she felt like she had “no place” in the Hollywood world, in a conversation with Suggest.
HipHopDX.com
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide. The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Unveils She by Sheree After 14 Years, Fans Accuse Her of Copying Shein
She has some explaining to do! After years of anticipation, Shereé Whitfield has finally unveiled her clothing brand, She by Shereé. The highly awaited moment came on the season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on Sunday, September 4. As fans know, this season saw Whitfield, 52, experience a plethora of setbacks […]
BET
Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Battle Usher In A Verzuz
After Tevin Campbell surprised fans during Usher’s Las Vegas residency to perform his classic hit “Can We Talk,” he believes that the “King of R&B” could challenge R.Kelly in a Verzuz. In a conversation with TMZ, Campbell was asked who he believes can match Usher...
Video Shows Fredo Bang and Crew Fighting Man Who Was Allegedly Yelling ‘NBA’ and ‘4KT’ During Fredo’s Performance
It looks like Fredo Bang had to deal with an overzealous fan in real life. A video has surfaced featuring Fredo and his security team fighting a man who allegedly yelled "NBA" and "4KT" at him during his club performance. On Sunday (Sept. 4), Instagram user @yahfavgall posted a video...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish posted a message on Instagram on Monday, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations recently lodged against her and her fellow comedian Aries Spears.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Defends $1K Meet & Greet After Getting Dragged On Twitter
Bow Wow has defended his meet-and-greet package after facing backlash over its hefty price tag. According to his website, the Wanted vocalist is charging $1,000 for a “Diamond VIP Package” for his upcoming Millennium Tour: Turned Up! with Keri Hilson, Mario and others. The package offers fans a...
BET
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 2 With A Heartfelt Video!
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis are expecting their second child together! The married couple shared the exciting baby news via social media on Friday (September 9). Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt video, which includes the moment Keyshia informed her husband of the pregnancy test results!. “Let’s Have...
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Named After Raekwon Classic
Quavo and Takeoff are taking inspiration from Raekwon’s 1995 debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (OB4CL) to title their own upcoming joint effort, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) to officially announce the joint project. The post shows the album...
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
thesource.com
Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video
Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise'
The multi-hyphenate opened up to Gayle King about her wide-ranging collection of awards and the nickname that now comes with them Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) tells @GayleKing what it means to her to be the youngest female EGOT winner in history: “I’m still processing it…it came as a surprise.”Watch our full conversation tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/R9mjzuCsZp— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 8, 2022 Jennifer Hudson has earned a few different nicknames throughout her career, but her latest, "17," is one she proudly gave to herself. As J. Hud explained in a Thursday CBS Mornings interview...
