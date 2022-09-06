Equitable ballot access has long been a thorn in Connecticut’s side for decades. Despite the façade of deep blue progressive politicking and people-centered campaigns, Connecticut has the third most stringent ballot access laws anywhere in the country. “Stringent” is defined here as the least amount of time to petition for ballot access as well as the process involved to be formally listed on the ballot itself. In Connecticut, prospective independent candidates (not to be confused with the Independent Party affiliation) have between January and August in an election cycle earn ballot access. Some states even allow months or even years to collect the requisite amount of signatures needed to be placed on the ballot. Unlike Arizona, Missouri and twenty four others, citizens in Connecticut are not able to initiate statewide initiatives or referendums. Connecticut voters have also never voted on a ballot measure to authorize a statewide initiative and referendum process in this state’s 360 year history.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO