geekwire.com
Seattle startup raises $13.5M to help developers build AI-driven applications on the blockchain
From movie recommendations to chatbots, artificial intelligence-powered applications are deeply ingrained in the modern web experience. But building those same features for a so-called Web3 business — such as adding an Amazon-like product recommendation feature to an NFT marketplace — is complex and costly. Seattle-based Spice AI, which...
US News and World Report
Target, McDonald's Announce Bond Offerings
(Reuters) - Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday. Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move...
Phys.org
Variable focus thin lens designed for augmented and virtual reality headsets
Researchers have developed a thin lens with a continuously tunable focal length. The new lens could one day make visual fatigue from augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices a thing of the past. "Many of the 3D displays used in today's AR/VR devices cause discomfort after long-term use due to...
How pandemics affect divorce rates now – and 100 years ago
It’s not clear that isolating at home drove couples to separate – and conditions were different during the 1918 flu epidemic
Nature.com
Imaging hydrodynamic electrons flowing without Landauer"“Sharvin resistance
Electrical resistance usually originates from lattice imperfections. However, even a perfect lattice has a fundamental resistance limit, given by the Landauer1 conductance caused by a finite number of propagating electron modes. This resistance, shown by Sharvin2 to appear at the contacts of electronic devices, sets the ultimate conduction limit of non-interacting electrons. Recent years have seen growing evidence of hydrodynamic electronic phenomena3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18, prompting recent theories19,20 to ask whether an electronic fluid can radically break the fundamental Landauer"“Sharvin limit. Here, we use single-electron-transistor imaging of electronic flow in high-mobility graphene Corbino disk devices to answer this question. First, by imaging ballistic flows at liquid-helium temperatures, we observe a Landauer"“Sharvin resistance that does not appear at the contacts but is instead distributed throughout the bulk. This underpins the phase-space origin of this resistance-as emerging from spatial gradients in the number of conduction modes. At elevated temperatures, by identifying and accounting for electron"“phonon scattering, we show the details of the purely hydrodynamic flow. Strikingly, we find that electron hydrodynamics eliminates the bulk Landauer"“Sharvin resistance. Finally, by imaging spiralling magneto-hydrodynamic Corbino flows, we show the key emergent length scale predicted by hydrodynamic theories-the Gurzhi length. These observations demonstrate that electronic fluids can dramatically transcend the fundamental limitations of ballistic electrons, with important implications for fundamental science and future technologies.
United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
QA Consultants to Coordinate Cybersecurity Solutions for Project Arrow, the Auto industry’s First All-Canadian, Zero-Emission Concept Vehicle
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- QA Consultants Inc, North America’s largest independent software quality engineering services firm, announced today, that they have been awarded the role of onboarding and integrating the cybersecurity solutions for Project Arrow, Canada’s first, original, full-build and zero-emission concept vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005214/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination
Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
Phys.org
Encrypted, one-touch, human-machine interface technology unveils user physiology
Researchers at UCLA and Stanford University have developed a secure, noninvasive, one-touch technology using hydrogel-coated chemical sensors and a signal-interpretation framework. It can present detailed information about an individual's blood composition—such as metabolites, hormones, nutrients and pharmaceuticals, as well as blood oxygen—all through the press of a finger.
TechCrunch
Gravitee nabs new cash to simplify API development and management
At least, that’s how Rory Blundell sees it. He’s the co-founder of Gravitee, a startup building a tool for designing, securing, managing and deploying APIs that supports both asynchronous APIs (i.e., APIs that return data at a later time) and synchronous APIs (APIs that return data immediately). It’s unlike some legacy, traditional API management solutions in use today, which only work with synchronous APIs — limiting the types of applications that they can orchestrate.
TechCrunch
PolyAI lands $40M to handle contact center calls automatically
With the market for call center software estimated to be worth tens of billions, there’s a strong incentive to crack the code — or to come close, at least. Countless tech giants and startups have thrown their tech at the automated call handling problem, from Google (and Google’s Area 120 incubator), Microsoft and Amazon to Got It AI, Replicant and Tenyx. Now, a newer startup called PolyAI claims to be doing it more effectively — and points to its uptake as proof. Originally a spinout from the University of Cambridge, PolyAI provides a voice assistant service that answers calls for companies including FedEx and Marriott.
TechCrunch
Uiflow secures cash and Freshworks partnership to bolster its app dev platform
Eun co-founded Uiflow with Eric Rowell, who he met at Workday, in early 2020. While working at software developer Pegasystems, Eun says he saw the importance of lowering the barrier of entry to app development. Workday, meanwhile, further inspired Eun with its architecture for internal low-code software development, which was designed to speed up the development process significantly compared to traditional approaches.
Asian shares decline on Wall Street losses, rate worries
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street shares fell for the fourth straight week. Shares fell in early trading in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai. Oil prices fell, while the Japanese yen continued to decline against the U.S. dollar to nearly 144 yen. “The mood in markets is defensive ahead of key central bank decisions,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Rising energy prices are adding to the worries about recessions in some parts of the world, he said.
Nature.com
Machine learning in project analytics: a data-driven framework and case study
The analytic procedures incorporated to facilitate the delivery of projects are often referred to as project analytics. Existing techniques focus on retrospective reporting and understanding the underlying relationships to make informed decisions. Although machine learning algorithms have been widely used in addressing problems within various contexts (e.g., streamlining the design of construction projects), limited studies have evaluated pre-existing machine learning methods within the delivery of construction projects. Due to this, the current research aims to contribute further to this convergence between artificial intelligence and the execution construction project through the evaluation of a specific set of machine learning algorithms. This study proposes a machine learning-based data-driven research framework for addressing problems related to project analytics. It then illustrates an example of the application of this framework. In this illustration, existing data from an open-source data repository on construction projects and cost overrun frequencies was studied in which several machine learning models (Python's Scikit-learn package) were tested and evaluated. The data consisted of 44 independent variables (from materials to labour and contracting) and one dependent variable (project cost overrun frequency), which has been categorised for processing under several machine learning models. These models include support vector machine, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour, random forest, stacking (ensemble) model and artificial neural network. Feature selection and evaluation methods, including the Univariate feature selection, Recursive feature elimination, SelectFromModel and confusion matrix, were applied to determine the most accurate prediction model. This study also discusses the generalisability of using the proposed research framework in other research contexts within the field of project management. The proposed framework, its illustration in the context of construction projects and its potential to be adopted in different contexts will significantly contribute to project practitioners, stakeholders and academics in addressing many project-related issues.
Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Advancis will integrate Quanergy 3D LiDAR-based solutions into its WinGuard physical security information management (PSIM) software and the Advancis Open Platform (AOP). This will enable enhanced perimeter intrusion detection and people-counting applications for joint customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006129/en/ Advancis Integrates Quanergy’s LiDAR-Based Solutions into WinGuard PSIM Software (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Crypto Tracer Elliptic Hires Software Veteran Jackson Hull as CTO
Blockchain analytics company Elliptic on Thursday said it had hired software-as-a-service (SaaS) veteran Jackson Hull as its new chief technology officer. Elliptic, which licenses crypto transaction tracing tools to governments and corporations, pointed to Hull’s experience building software subscription services. That has been a lucrative business for tracers helping them police on-chain transactions.
Best online coding courses 2022: Learn to code at home and kickstart a new career
When looking for the best online coding courses, it’s important to consider as many perspectives as possible. Some people seek coding classes as a way to work on side projects like games or websites, while others want to improve their skills to help push their technical careers even further. In response to this wide-ranging demand, many options have sprung up to offer courses to online learners.
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
CoinDesk
3 Senior Executives Jump From Crypto Lender BlockFi: Sources
Three senior executives are said to be leaving embattled cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, as the firm irons out a deal to be acquired by FTX.US, the U.S. division of the crypto exchange owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. Exiting the firm are David Olsson, global head of institutional distribution; Samia Bayou, global...
TechCrunch
Climate tech is a hot investment in 2022 — next five years could be even hotter
What’s more, deal counts and values were up in the second quarter of this year compared with the first, suggesting that the slowdown has more or less skipped climate tech. Though deal count is down nearly 19% compared with last year, it was up 15.4% in the second quarter, according to a PitchBook analysis. Total market deal value, down year over year, was up significantly in Q2, and the average value per deal has held steady at $23.6 million, more than triple what it was five years ago.
