ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions

Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Nearly Half Of Bitcoin Holders Still Enjoy Gains Despite Bearish Misery

Bitcoin (BTC) dwindled below the $20,000 mark Wednesday but despite the losses; quite a significant number of shareholders have significant gains to boot. Around 47% of BTC holders earned profits, while 52% incurred losses. Bitcoin traded below the $20,000 Wednesday. As they say, there is no way you can lose...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Web3 Investment#Dm
bitcoinist.com

6 Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022

Investing in new cryptocurrency projects can be a great strategy to help beat the market. However, it’s far easier said than done. Throughout this guide, we’ll be reviewing six of the best new cryptos on the market and discussing how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Crypto Tokens Ready to Explode this Year

If you’re planning to buy cryptocurrencies before they begin their uptrend this year, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we analyze the top projects in the crypto market that are currently underrated. We take you through their vision, core features, functionalities, and roadmap to uncover how they are on the edge of an upturn. Without further ado, let’s begin!
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why a Price Surge For ETH is Not as Likely as For These 3 Cryptos

Ethereum is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and the largest altcoin available in space. However, the huge price surge of ETH means that investors may be looking for other alternatives to invest in. This guide will discuss three popular cryptocurrencies and review why a price surge for ETH is...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022

Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Spot To Derivatives Flow Spikes Up, Bullish Sign For Price?

Bitcoin spot to derivatives exchange flow has surged up recently, something that has preceded local bottoms for the crypto in the past. Bitcoin All Exchanges To Derivative Exchange Flow Observes Uplift. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whales have been moving their coins into derivative exchanges...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Is Ethereum (ETH) a Good Investment? Chronoly.io (CRNO) Is a Safer Bet

Everyone’s talking about utility nowadays. After too many scams, pump-and-dumps, and useless tokens, investors are seeking the safest places to put their money by hunting for the best utility tokens. Some consider the answer to be right in front of everyone’s eyes: Ethereum (ETH). But there’s another token that,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Can Big Eyes Coin Perform Better Than Dogecoin and Tamadoge in the Crypto Market?

Predicting a cryptocurrency’s success or market performance with certainty is mostly impossible due to the nature of the cryptocurrency market. However, some indicators can reveal the probability of a coin’s performance during a certain period in the coin market. These indicators are what experts and analysts carefully review to give predictions.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Dogecoin Co-Creator Is Accusing Mark Cuban Of Scamming Investors

Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has once again taken to the Internet to spew his disdain for the cryptocurrency industry. This time, he lashes out at Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview with Business Insider, the Adobe specialist stated that billionaire entrepreneur Cuban and other prominent investors...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Rallies to $21,000 In Market Rally. Should You Invest?

The crypto market hit back on Friday as the Bitcoin price hit $21,000. In addition to Bitcoin, major currencies such as Cardano, Ethereum, Solana and even memecoin Dogecoin all recorded gains this week. Bitcoin Price Increases to $21,000. On Friday, BTC’s price managed to break past the hard resistance level...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Breaks Past $21,000 Barrier As U.S. Dollar Weakens

Bitcoin price was down below the $19,000 level on Thursday morning, at one point reaching its lowest point since June, due to a decline in global stock markets and the continued resilience of the U.S. dollar. However, it was a different scenario on Friday afternoon, Eastern Time as Bitcoin broke...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana

Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Coingecko Co-Founder Shares Thought On Forked Tokens Ahead Of ETH Merge

The upcoming ETH Merge remains a highly anticipated and hyped event in the crypto space. Also, it has created different reactions and beliefs among institutional participants. The Merge is a transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work. Also, the scheduled launch date is on September 15, 2022. However, as...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin is Taking a Different Approach to Finance that Might Cause a Drastic Fall in the Value of Ripple and Internet Computer

In any business strategy, active participation is essential for success. The majority of cryptocurrency platforms, however, fall short when it comes to user engagement. Cryptocurrency platforms such as Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) have managed to build a community of users but they both lack one thing in general, and that is a genuine connection between their users. The chances of a cryptocurrency platform is secure, efficient, and profitable, increase when it shares its inner workings with the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest cryptocurrency in town, has fully capitalized on this by providing its users limitless growth opportunities while actively engaging them both with business-oriented and entertaining content.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

DBS Bank To Embrace Crypto For Its Premium Tier Clients Amidst Market Turmoil

Singapore’s renowned bank, DBS is now planning on expanding the crypto services to premier clients across Asia. The affluent clientele base amounts to around 300,000 in number. This news comes during such a time when the crypto market continues to totter under turmoil. Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy