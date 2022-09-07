In any business strategy, active participation is essential for success. The majority of cryptocurrency platforms, however, fall short when it comes to user engagement. Cryptocurrency platforms such as Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) have managed to build a community of users but they both lack one thing in general, and that is a genuine connection between their users. The chances of a cryptocurrency platform is secure, efficient, and profitable, increase when it shares its inner workings with the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest cryptocurrency in town, has fully capitalized on this by providing its users limitless growth opportunities while actively engaging them both with business-oriented and entertaining content.

