WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO