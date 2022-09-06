Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
Click10.com
FHP: Pompano Beach woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on I-95 ramp
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach woman, stranded on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp after running out of gas, died after being hit by another car Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 6:40 a.m. along the northbound entrance ramp from Atlantic...
cw34.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said.
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 facing murder charges after 'targeted' fatal shooting outside West Palm Beach store, police say
WEST PALM BEACH — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old man in West Palm Beach. City police say Daquinn Maberry and Terrence McMillian targeted Antwan Wellons and another man outside a North Tamarind Avenue grocery store on May 10, firing at them with an AK-47-style rifle and...
Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.
Deadly shooting investigated in South Bay
A man was found shot dead in South Bay, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. No arrests have been made.
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
foxsports640.com
Local police search for suspect who fatally shot mother of a newborn
BOYNTON BEACH, FL– Authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a young mother. Iyani Jackson was found shot to death inside of her home along…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”
Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
cbs12.com
Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 injured after shooting at Martin County park where hundreds gathered
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting during an outdoor gathering with about 300 people in Martin County. It happened at Booker Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. "That community has gatherings frequently, especially around holidays. It’s not unusual," Martin...
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Runners in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run when investigators said she was abducted and killed.
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
Comments / 0