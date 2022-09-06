We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re whipping up a delicious meal, you want to work with the best ingredients, of course, but the vessel you cook in matters just as much. I’ve tested cookware professionally for years (in restaurants, with my own doughnut business, and here at Kitchn), so trust me when I say that if you invest in some pieces that promise quality and durability, it’ll make all the difference in your cooking experience. Personally, I save up and purchase top-notch items even if it means I wince a little at the price tag (and I always have my eyes open for good deals!). While I may have fewer total pieces in my cookware arsenal, I rejoice in the fact that I can trust them to get any and every job done.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO