New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse for the US Senate, just days before Tuesday's Republican primary. "For the sake of this great state, we have to defeat (Sen.) Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to this is Chuck Morse," Sununu said during a news conference. "I couldn't be more proud to endorse a partner that I've had at the state house."

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO