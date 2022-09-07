Read full article on original website
DC mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Arizona and Texas
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency on Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the nation's capital by bus from Arizona and Texas. Bowser announced in a news conference a new government office tasked with the local response to arriving migrants that will...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Chuck Morse days before Senate GOP primary
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse for the US Senate, just days before Tuesday's Republican primary. "For the sake of this great state, we have to defeat (Sen.) Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to this is Chuck Morse," Sununu said during a news conference. "I couldn't be more proud to endorse a partner that I've had at the state house."
