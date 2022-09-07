Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say
CHICAGO - A teenage boy described as a Kenwood Academy High School “community member” who was fatally shot on the South Side Friday afternoon has been identified, officials said Saturday. Kanye Perkins, 17, was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office....
Herald & Review
Duke holds on to beat Northwestern, 31-23
EVANSTON, Ill. — Duke’s offense, red hot early, built a big lead and the Blue Devils defense made enough stops to secure a win on Saturday. Duke’s Brandon Johnson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone to end Northwestern’s final two possessions as the Blue Devils, after leading by three touchdowns, held on to beat the Wildcats, 31-23, at Ryan Field.
