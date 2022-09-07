EVANSTON, Ill. — Duke’s offense, red hot early, built a big lead and the Blue Devils defense made enough stops to secure a win on Saturday. Duke’s Brandon Johnson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone to end Northwestern’s final two possessions as the Blue Devils, after leading by three touchdowns, held on to beat the Wildcats, 31-23, at Ryan Field.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO