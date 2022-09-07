ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka Thinks 'Popular Music' Has 'No Substance'

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h37XX_0hknohvQ00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Greta Van Fleet experienced a meteoric rise since releasing their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army . Their throwback sound saw them top charts, tour the world, and even win a Grammy . There's no doubt they're a popular band, but Sam Kiszka had some strong words for what he considers "popular music."

“We listen to a lot of stuff, not by choice, on certain radio stations, that is ‘popular music,’ and there’s no substance," the bassist said in a recent interview . "They’re telling you exactly what to think, and why. And they don’t leave anything to mystery. And it almost insults people’s intelligence. And it doesn’t give you the ability to have your brain go off, and start firing creatively.”

In contrast, when discussing Greta Van Fleet's latest album The Battle at Garden's Gate , Kiszka said: “It’s kind of the story of mankind … we frame it in a different way, just so you can see it in a different way. The best thing we can hope for is [being] thought-provoking.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kiszka revealed the band is "pretty far into" their third album. “It’s like the whole concept of going back almost to the roots of what we did, kind of bringing our heads back to that garage time. And not spending all this time making it perfect," he said of the new music. "But just capturing what’s going on and … making it exciting and raw and energetic.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

The Score review – Johnny Flynn-soundtracked musical heist comedy doesn’t add up

This slow-burn crime film-cum-musical has two misfit minor hoodlums, Mikey (Johnny Flynn) and Troy (Will Poulter), arrive at a remote cafe where a deal with gangsters is to go down. While we wait for the double-cross signalled early on, sweet but impulsive thug Troy and coy waitress Gloria (Naomi Ackie) nurture a quick romance against a background of Mikey’s muttered barracking.
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy