Area sports roundup (9/6): UW-Eau Claire men's soccer hammers St. Scholastica

Blugolds hammer Saints

Five different players scored as the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team hammered St. Scholastica 5-0 on Tuesday at Simpson Field.

Ethan Andersen, Will Heinen and Nathan Donovan all scored in the first 15 minutes as the Blugolds pulled away early. Max Lynch and Charlie Rogers added goals later in the match. Donovan, Lynch and Andersen also tallied assists.

Blue Devils draw with Superior

The UW-Stout women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against UW-Superior on Tuesday in Superior.

Blue Devils goalkeeper Julia McNamar earned her third career shutout by making six saves. Stout out-shot Superior 19-10.

From staff reports