Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
NECN
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Boston
For baseball fans, history buffs, and art lovers alike. The history, the food, the sports, the accents—Boston is one of the oldest, most distinctive, and most dynamic cities in the U.S. There's countless activities to do, so to help you narrow down your itinerary, we've found 15 incredible options for your next trip to Beantown.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston. The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have closed the area to...
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
Eater
Greater Boston’s Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Summer is winding down, and despite the transit authority throwing a wrench into Bostonians’ daily commutes, exciting new restaurant and bar openings on the horizon may hopefully ease locals’ dreary minds. Many long anticipated and fun new projects are sprouting up in Greater Boston this fall. Here is what to expect in September and beyond.
New England WizardFest to bring Harry Potter convention to Massachusetts in December
New England residents are gathering to celebrate “the boy who lived” in December. New England WizardFest is a fan generated event that celebrates fans love for “Harry Potter.” Fans will gather at The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough on Dec. 10-11. “We are so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Massachusetts in 1976
It seems like whenever a monarch or foreign dignitary visits the U.S., they stop in cities such as New York or Los Angeles. So, it’s always a big deal when someone adds New England to their itinerary. It’s hard to think of anyone more notable than Queen Elizabeth, who...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Did You Know Fenway Park in Boston Has a Massive Rooftop Farm?
If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.
Many factors lead to closings of Canal District's The Hangover Pub and Broth, owner says
WORCESTER — Foodies are lamenting the closings of The Hangover Pub and Broth in the city's Canal District, but the executive chef and owner of the two businesses says the decision to shut down wasn't based on just one thing. Michael Arrastia said there were many factors that he...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0