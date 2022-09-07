ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX43.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Dauphin County. Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township around 5:27 a.m. on Saturday for a reported vehicle crash. The westbound lanes of Allentown Blvd. were closed at Jonestown...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, PA
City
Newport, PA
Perry County, PA
Crime & Safety
Newport, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Prison#After Man#Police
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 22 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 22 in Dauphin County Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed between Clover Lane and Candlewood Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school

South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
wkok.com

Liverpool Man Convicted for Port Trevorton Armed Robbery

MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man has been convicted of committing a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells us 42-year-old Ray Dressler Jr. of Liverpool was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and making terroristic threats. Dressler is now jailed in Snyder County Prison, $250,000 bail while a presentence investigation underway.
PORT TREVORTON, PA
wkok.com

Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August

SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
SUNBURY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy