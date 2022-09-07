Read full article on original website
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Dauphin County. Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township around 5:27 a.m. on Saturday for a reported vehicle crash. The westbound lanes of Allentown Blvd. were closed at Jonestown...
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
State police search for missing woman in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman last seen Sept. 6 in Dauphin County. Holly Ann Rowe, of Lykens Borough, is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, police said. Her last known location was on the 500 block of North Street in Lykens Borough, police said.
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Crash cleared on Route 22 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 22 in Dauphin County Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed between Clover Lane and Candlewood Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school
South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
Teens fighting led to shooting at Cumberland County park: police
A 16-year-old boy is charged after a fight at a Lower Allen Township park turned into a shooting on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to Highland Park Playground, 1301 Chatham Road, around 4:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired, Lower Allen Township police said. The caller believed there...
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality
A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
SUV towing a boat crashes and catches fire in Lancaster County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Fire Rescue responded to a crash this morning at 5:30AM that involved an SUV that was towing a small boat. Officials say that the crash occurred when the driver had been travelling north on Lititz Pike and lost control of the vehicle.
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Woman sentenced over 2011 death of husband whose scalp was found
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road.
Liverpool Man Convicted for Port Trevorton Armed Robbery
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man has been convicted of committing a 2019 armed robbery in Port Trevorton. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells us 42-year-old Ray Dressler Jr. of Liverpool was convicted on all counts, including robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and making terroristic threats. Dressler is now jailed in Snyder County Prison, $250,000 bail while a presentence investigation underway.
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
Four people, including two children, injured in West Manchester Township crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a crash in York County. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Hanover Road in West Manchester Township. Police said a woman driving a Toyota Corolla...
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August
SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
