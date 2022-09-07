Read full article on original website
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic
On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming
The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer
I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
Fifth Annual “Roll and Read” in North Casper
Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pack the kids in the stroller and roll on over to the Fifth Annual Roll & Read-Powered by Parents as Teachers at the Riverview Park in North Casper. The focus is on physical well-being and early literacy, according to a press...
Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?
Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
Watch An Ohio Woman’s Great Motorcycle Trip Through Wyoming
YouTube vlogger and influencer from Ohio named Jess, set out on a trip west. Just her, her motorcycle, cameras and whatever supplies she could carry on her bike. She named her trip "Jess Goes West". She jumped on her bike and took an incredible solo trip. Her destination was Sturgis,...
‘An Inspiration to Women Everywhere-‘ Wyoming Leaders React to Death of Queen Elizabeth II
It was announced earlier in the day Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had "died peacefully" at Balmoral. When the news was announced, countless people offered statements, many of praise, some of condemnation of the Queen, but nobody could deny the impact she had - not just in the United Kingdom, but on the entire world.
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
