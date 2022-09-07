Melody Holt and LaTisha Scott’s fallout continues to be a hot topic on the show. “Love & Mariage: Huntsville” star LaTisha Scott fell out with Melody Holt over cheating accusations. Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of cheating on LaTisha with “20 different women.” This caused tension in Martell and Marsau’s friendship. As for LaTisha, she wanted answers. She attempted to get them from Melody. All Melody would say at the time is that if LaTisha wants to know the truth, she should go out to the places Marsau frequents at night. Melody would later make cheating allegations about Marsau on Twitter. So her friendship with LaTisha fell apart during the show’s first season. Regardless, Melody was ready to move on from the beef after she left Martell. However, LaTisha wasn’t up for this.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO