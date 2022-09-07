DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man diagnosed with dementia is considered missing and endangered, according to the Delray Beach Police Department. Jessie Lee Calloway's family say he was recently diagnosed with dementia and may not have taken his medication for the past few days. His family told police he was last seen at around noon by the Walgreen's off of S. Federal Hwy.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO