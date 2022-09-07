ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Four injured in York County crash, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg man pours gasoline on porch, threatens to ignite house

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were called to the scene of a victim's residence, who reported that a man was threatening to kill her by attempting to light her house on fire. Officials say that 47-year-old William Adkins had reportedly made threats to the victim about killing...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Dauphin County, PA
Accidents
local21news.com

York County releases new video to recruit 9-1-1 dispatchers

Springettsbury Township, York County — 9-1-1 centers across the country are in need of call takers. Now, York County is releasing a new recruiting video to push people towards the profession. “I enjoy the stress, the hectic, the chaos,” said York County dispatcher Fawn Stamey in the video.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Gunshots fired after Lebanon school football game, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon School District Police Officer had reported shots fired last night, shortly after a football game was held at the Lebanon School District Stadium. Last night around 9:54PM, police say that gunshots were heard near the stadium about 15 minutes after the football...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Rt#Cbs 21 News
local21news.com

Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Strangulation at a storage center, Lancaster man charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On July 29, shortly after 2 p.m. Manheim Township Police Department responded to a disturbance at KeepSafe Storage on Granite Run Dr. When officers arrived they saw 47-year-old Floyd Hinkle inside a storage container having a verbal argument with the victim. During the argument, the...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Locations of 9/11 ceremonies in Central PA

As September 11 approaches, CBS 21 News has compiled a list of locations remembering those who lost their lives on that day. Hampden Township Veterans - Patriot Day Ceremony, 2 p.m. start time. 4345 Market Place Way, Enola, PA. Dauphin County. Hummelstown Fire Department - Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. -...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek assistance locating missing person in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Maurice Marshall. Marshall was last seen on September 8 at his residence. Marshall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information is asked...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Perfect weather for end of the week, chance of wet weather returns for part of weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon with highs reaching 80 degrees. It will become mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow with highs reaching the low 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Saturday but it will still shape up to be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Dry weekend start before some scattered storms Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sunshine is on tap for today with a seasonable high in the low 80s. It will be a great night for Friday evening plans with mainly clear skies and overnight lows dropping in to the upper 50s. WEEKEND FORECAST:. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy