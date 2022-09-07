Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
SUV towing a boat crashes and catches fire in Lancaster County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Fire Rescue responded to a crash this morning at 5:30AM that involved an SUV that was towing a small boat. Officials say that the crash occurred when the driver had been travelling north on Lititz Pike and lost control of the vehicle.
local21news.com
Four injured in York County crash, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department are investigating a serious vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Hanover Road on September 8, 2022 at about 6:45 pm. According to authorities, their investigation so far has revealed that a green Toyota...
local21news.com
Chambersburg man pours gasoline on porch, threatens to ignite house
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were called to the scene of a victim's residence, who reported that a man was threatening to kill her by attempting to light her house on fire. Officials say that 47-year-old William Adkins had reportedly made threats to the victim about killing...
local21news.com
Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Harrisburg man robs Jersey Shore bank and admits to 24 others, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man in Harrisburg has been arrested for a bank robbery in the Jersey Shore area and admitted to robbing 24 other banks, with incidents dating back to the early 1990s, according to Lycoming County officials. The Tiadaghton Valley Police Department were dispatched on...
local21news.com
York County releases new video to recruit 9-1-1 dispatchers
Springettsbury Township, York County — 9-1-1 centers across the country are in need of call takers. Now, York County is releasing a new recruiting video to push people towards the profession. “I enjoy the stress, the hectic, the chaos,” said York County dispatcher Fawn Stamey in the video.
local21news.com
Gunshots fired after Lebanon school football game, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lebanon School District Police Officer had reported shots fired last night, shortly after a football game was held at the Lebanon School District Stadium. Last night around 9:54PM, police say that gunshots were heard near the stadium about 15 minutes after the football...
local21news.com
Missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Five, including 1 juvenile charged after Ulta Beauty theft ends in car chase, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Five people are facing charges after police say a theft from Ulta Beauty on Jonestown Road ended in a police chase. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, it happened around 7:00 PM on September 7. That's when Ulta employees reported two females...
local21news.com
Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
local21news.com
Strangulation at a storage center, Lancaster man charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On July 29, shortly after 2 p.m. Manheim Township Police Department responded to a disturbance at KeepSafe Storage on Granite Run Dr. When officers arrived they saw 47-year-old Floyd Hinkle inside a storage container having a verbal argument with the victim. During the argument, the...
local21news.com
Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center is 'taking a mulligan' announcing it will stay open!
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Back in July it was reported that Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center would be closing. Now on a Facebook, they announced they're staying open!. All patrons can expect the golf center to remain open for a minimum of another five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Locations of 9/11 ceremonies in Central PA
As September 11 approaches, CBS 21 News has compiled a list of locations remembering those who lost their lives on that day. Hampden Township Veterans - Patriot Day Ceremony, 2 p.m. start time. 4345 Market Place Way, Enola, PA. Dauphin County. Hummelstown Fire Department - Remembrance Ceremony, 6 p.m. -...
local21news.com
Police seek assistance locating missing person in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — The Carlisle Borough Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Maurice Marshall. Marshall was last seen on September 8 at his residence. Marshall was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information is asked...
local21news.com
Woman arrested for assaulting victim who wouldn't fight niece, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Sterling Place for an assault on one victim that involved four suspects. Police reported that the victim expressed that four suspects had approached her residence to fight her. One of the suspects, Najee...
local21news.com
Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
local21news.com
Planned Parenthood expansion of services receives pushback from some Lancaster officials
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — 1 in 4 women will need an abortion in her lifetime, according to Planned Parenthood. It’s for that reason Planned Parenthood Keystone is returning to Lancaster County, planning to open a new facility soon. In 2023, upon approval from the Department of Health,...
local21news.com
Perfect weather for end of the week, chance of wet weather returns for part of weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon with highs reaching 80 degrees. It will become mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow with highs reaching the low 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Saturday but it will still shape up to be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.
local21news.com
Dry weekend start before some scattered storms Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sunshine is on tap for today with a seasonable high in the low 80s. It will be a great night for Friday evening plans with mainly clear skies and overnight lows dropping in to the upper 50s. WEEKEND FORECAST:. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow...
local21news.com
Resources and conversation starters for National Suicide Prevention Week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Suicide is a sensitive topic. 9-8-8 is the suicide and crisis lifeline if you or a friend is in need. Do not hesitate to call. September 4 -10 is National Suicide Prevention Week. Below is a list of resources to save or share:. The American Federation...
Comments / 0