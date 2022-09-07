DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon with highs reaching 80 degrees. It will become mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow with highs reaching the low 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Saturday but it will still shape up to be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO