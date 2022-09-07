Read full article on original website
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTBS
Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries; mom for not supervising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects. Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday. ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:. SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's...
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTAL
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Jury, victims’ families view interrogation video
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses. Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather...
KTBS
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder, other charges; bond set at $1M plus
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked Tuesday night to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday. CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale...
KTBS
Runaway juvenile sought in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
KTBS
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KTAL
Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park hosted its first event Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosted the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
KTAL
1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
KTAL
1 wounded in vehicle theft, shootout in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man. Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.
westcentralsbest.com
3 arrested in Monday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Monday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. Shreveport police arrested Juquentin Taylor, 19, Tyanna Waller, 24, and Keiuntre Normandin, 25. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police said Taylor, Waller...
Overnight Shooting In Haughton Leads To Murder Arrest
The normally sleepy, little town of Haughton was awakened early this morning to the sounds of gunfire. Normally that sound would only come from hunters in nearby wooded areas, but this morning's shooting at approximately 12:30 am resonated from the Fox Chase Subdivision literally only yards away from the Haughton Elementary School.
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in August shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused in a shooting in August was arrested Sunday after Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call. Dam'on Lewis, 33, was booked into the City Jail on charges of illegal use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with an Aug. 8 incident. He's accused of firing a gun at a man in the 6500 block of Central Street. The man was not injured.
